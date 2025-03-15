Arunachal: NABARD Successfully Concludes Skill Development Projects for Women Entrepreneurs in Pakke Kessang District

LEMMI- ( Pakke Kessang ) – The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has successfully concluded two 15-day skill development programs under the Micro Entrepreneurship Development Project (MEDP) in Lemmi, Pakke Kessang district. The projects, focused on ‘Bakery Training’ and ‘Soap Making,’ aimed at empowering Self-Help Group (SHG) women by equipping them with essential entrepreneurial skills. Over 60 SHG women from various Primary Level Federations participated in the training sessions.

The valedictory ceremony witnessed the presence of Talung Taloh, District Development Manager (DDM), NABARD; Ms. Bullo Ummpi, BMMU, ArSRLM; staff from the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) block; personnel from the Centre for Financial Literacy under MoneyWise; and the enthusiastic trainees.

Empowering Rural Women through Entrepreneurship

The primary objective of these projects was to enable SHG women to gain financial independence by establishing sustainable businesses. By fostering gender equality and self-reliance, NABARD continues to drive social and economic transformation within rural communities. Many graduates from these training programs have already initiated their own enterprises, contributing to the local economy and job creation.

Since the commencement of the projects, over 20 trainees have successfully set up businesses, generating employment opportunities and providing sustainable livelihoods to rural residents. The training approach included participatory methods to identify the needs of the target women and set realistic entrepreneurial goals with mentorship from livelihood experts. Customized training programs were then designed to enhance their socio-economic well-being.

Success Stories of Women Entrepreneurs

Asha Pangia Gollo, a mother from Pakke Kessang block, leveraged her bakery training to establish a small bakery-cum-eatery unit in Lemmi. Her enterprise has significantly improved her family’s financial condition while also providing jobs to other women in the village.

Similarly, Anjali Techi Tara from Keko Anya SHG expressed her gratitude for the training, stating that she has already started door-to-door sales of bakery and soap products. She now aspires to expand her business by supplying properly packaged and labeled products across the district.

Commitment to Sustainable Livelihoods

Encouraging the participants, DDM NABARD praised their dedication and highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship in achieving financial independence. He reiterated NABARD’s commitment to fostering livelihood generation and economic growth through such skill-building initiatives. He assured that similar programs will be implemented in areas with high potential for income generation.

NABARD remains dedicated to supporting rural entrepreneurs, ensuring that women in SHGs gain the necessary skills, knowledge, and confidence to establish and sustain their own businesses. These projects mark a significant step towards strengthening rural economies and promoting inclusive growth.