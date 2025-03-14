Arunachal: Baichung Bhutia Conducts Trials for Young Footballers in Mebo

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Football enthusiasts in the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency of Arunachal Pradesh received a major boost as former Indian football captain Baichung Bhutia launched a football trials and assessment program for young players. The initiative, held at Kiyit village playground under Mebo Sub-Division, aims to identify and nurture emerging football talents.

The 7-day training program, running from March 14 to 21, 2025, is organized in collaboration with Baichung Bhutia Football School, Sikkim.

More than 250 young footballers, including participants from Doimukh, Papum Pare District, have registered for the trials. Boys and girls aged 13 to 19 years will undergo rigorous training focused on football fundamentals, discipline, and professional techniques.

The initiative is spearheaded and sponsored by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, who has provided essential training resources, including footballs, nets, jerseys, and food.

The program was inaugurated in the presence of MLA Oken Tayeng, ADC Mebo Sibo Passing, EAC Nancy Yirang Modi, and community leaders from Kiyit village, along with enthusiastic spectators.

Speaking at the event, Baichung Bhutia emphasized the importance of training, discipline, and dedication in becoming a successful footballer. He assured that his academy will select top performers from the trials and provide them with sponsorships and scholarships for advanced training.

“For the last 15 years, we have been training young footballers, many of whom have played for India and professional leagues. Your MLA, Oken Tayeng, strongly believes in the potential of young footballers in Arunachal Pradesh and has taken the initiative to organize this program. If I could play for India from a small village in Sikkim, why not you?” said Bhutia.

He encouraged the players by citing examples of Sunil Chhetri, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi, who have maintained their careers through hard work and commitment. Bhutia also acknowledged Arunachal footballer Gumpe Rime, recalling their time playing for India together.

MLA Oken Tayeng described the trials as a “promising beginning” for grassroots football development in Arunachal Pradesh.

“This collaboration with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools is a major step towards nurturing young talent. On behalf of the people of Mebo and Arunachal Pradesh, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Bhaichung Bhutia for his dedication and support in inspiring our budding football stars,” said Tayeng.

He further expressed his desire to establish a permanent football academy in the region to provide continued training and opportunities for young players.

The initiative aligns with the Arunachal Pradesh government’s focus on promoting football, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu also serving as the President of the Arunachal Football Association. The trials have generated immense excitement, with local football fans thrilled to see Bhutia in person after previously only watching him on television.

This training camp marks a significant step forward in developing football at the grassroots level in Arunachal Pradesh, giving young talents a platform to hone their skills and aspire for national and international representation.