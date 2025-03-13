CM releases “Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy and Action: A Peoples Plan”

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today released the “Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy and Action: A Peoples Plan” that aims to fulfil the Pakke Declaration and achieve the National Biodiversity Targets.

The State Biodiversity Action Plan, released both in hard copy and digital formats, provides clear, localized action points that would empower communities, districts, and indigenous groups to take charge of their environment with the support of the government.

Expressing deep appreciation to WWF, the State Biodiversity Board, and the state department of Environment & Forests and Climate Change, for their valuable contributions in shaping the document, Khandu said that it aligns with the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas”— ensuring growth that is inclusive, sustainable, and driven by collective effort.

“Moreover, this plan complements the Pakke Declaration and its five themes — environment, climate resilience, well-being, sustainable livelihoods, and collaborative action. It will also contribute significantly to India’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring that our state remains at the forefront of conservation efforts,” he remarked.

Khandu reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasized the need for a balanced approach to development and environmental conservation and said that his (Modi’s) vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ includes a strong commitment to sustainability, ecological preservation, and ensuring a green future for generations to come.

He said that under the PM’s guidance, India has taken major strides in environmental conservation through initiatives like – LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) – Encouraging a sustainable lifestyle and responsible consumption, National Mission for Green India – Expanding forest cover and restoring degraded ecosystems, Jal Jeevan Mission – Ensuring clean and safe drinking water while promoting water conservation, Namami Ganga and National River Conservation Plan – Revitalizing and preserving our sacred rivers and International Solar Alliance – A global movement towards renewable energy.

“These initiatives align seamlessly with Arunachal Pradesh’s biodiversity strategy, reinforcing our commitment to conservation while fostering economic growth through sustainable means,” he said.

Khandu, who was present at the inception workshop of the action plan in 2022, had then suggested the WWF and the state department for Environment & Forests and Climate Change to work on a strategy and bring it out in a book form so that the government could work on the roadmap.

“It is heartening to see how our collective efforts have led to a comprehensive and robust strategy. This document will enable us to follow a sustainable development pathway while safeguarding our rich biodiversity,” he said.

Arunachal Pradesh, with its diverse geography, rich cultural traditions, and varied ecological zones, has always been a sanctuary of life, Khandu pointed and said that the state’s unique landscape and traditional wisdom of indigenous communities have enabled them to live in harmony with nature.

“This action plan will further strengthen conservation efforts and set an example for the world,” he added.

The Chief Minister assured all stakeholders that implementing the plan would be the state government’s top priority.

“We are committed to preserving Arunachal’s natural wealth, empowering local communities, and ensuring that development and conservation go hand in hand,” he added.

Khandu informed that a cell will be established in the Chief minister’s Office (CMO) to monitor implementation of schemes and projects announced in the state Budget 2025-26, which would also monitor implementation of the state Biodiversity Plan.

He also said that the plan would be implemented across the state at all levels including at the gram panchayat level by engaging communities at the grass root.

“Biodiversity is our responsibility and not only of the government. Until and unless we own and fulfil our responsibilities towards our environment, no government action plan will be successful.

Lauding the presence of students from DNG College, Rajiv Gandhi University and NERIST in the launching programme, Khandu urged them to share the link to the action plan on their social media platforms so that it reaches out to more and more young people.

“I request all to go through the action plan and understand our roles, responsibilities and duties towards our environment,” the Chief Minister added.