Arunachal: Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Skill Development Celebrates First Convocation Ceremony in Ziro

ZIRO- The Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Skill Development, an initiative by Medhavi Skills University (MSU) in collaboration with Helping Hands NGO, successfully hosted its convocation ceremony to honour the first batch of graduating students from its Plumbing and Electrical programs.

The event, held at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre (MGC) in Hong Village, Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, marked a significant milestone in empowering the youth of the north-east region with skill-based education.

The convocation ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Director General of Police (DGP) Mr. Robin Hibu, Delhi Police and Founder, Helping Hands and Mr. Pravesh Dudani, Founder & Chancellor, Medhavi Skills University.

The event celebrated the achievements of students who successfully completed their certificate programs in Electrical and Plumbing, equipping them with industry-relevant skills. Along with certificates, the learners also received electrical and plumbing tool kits that would help them in their line of work in the future. Besides earning a monthly stipend, the students have started getting job opportunities which were earlier offered to talent from outside the region. It has aided in timely resolution of plumbing and electrical issues of the localities.

As a highlight of the ceremony, the Award of Excellence was presented to three top-performing students in recognition of their outstanding achievements in their respective courses. Hibu Komo from the Electrical (1st Batch), Narang Pullo from the Electrical (2nd Batch), and Tasu Abo from the Plumbing (1st Batch) were honoured for their hard work.

In an ongoing effort to expand vocational training, the Mahatma Gandhi Centre has announced the launch of a Certificate Program in Hair Styling, set to begin in April 2025. Aimed at empowering school dropouts, the centre offers a hands-on learning experience through well-equipped practical labs and structured theoretical modules to students in the thriving beauty and wellness sector.

Speaking at the event, Robin Hibu, a strong advocate for industry-integrated skill-based education, emphasized the impact of such initiatives: “Providing skill-based education to the youth of the North-East is a vital step towards ensuring their socio-economic upliftment. Our collaboration with Medhavi Skills University is a testament to our commitment to this cause. By equipping students with practical skills, we are creating pathways for sustainable employment and financial independence.”

Mr. Dudani stated that “Our aim is to make skill-based education inclusive and accessible to all, equipping the people of the north-east with industry-relevant training that empowers them to build successful careers. Through initiatives like the Mahatma Gandhi Centre, we are fostering holistic development and creating opportunities for a brighter, self-reliant future.”

During the ceremony, Grace Rehabilitation Centre (run by Apatani Baptist Association, Ziro) and Mother’s Home (run by Achukuru Welfare Society, Ziro) were recognized with certificates for their outstanding contributions to community welfare.

The event also featured cultural Apatani dance performances by traditional local artists, musical presentations, and discussions on social impact and empowerment. Students shared their transformative journey with MSU and Helping Hands. They recounted their dedication, traveling three hours to reach the learning center in Ziro. Upon completing their course, they successfully secured jobs and were able to pursue entrepreneurial ventures, embracing self-employment opportunities.

MSU continues to expand its reach by introducing new courses and skill-building programs, providing students in remote areas like Ziro with enhanced employment opportunities. Through its initiatives, the university remains committed to bridging the skill gap in India and empowering youth with education that translates into meaningful careers.