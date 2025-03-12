Arunachal: Himalayan University Organizes Educational Excursion to Meghalaya

Itanagar – The Department of Geography, Himalayan University, organized an educational excursion for M.A. (IV semester) students from Itanagar to Shillong, Meghalaya, from March 4 to March 8, 2025.

The excursion, themed “Socio-cultural Profile of the Khasi Community,” was led by Dr. Bikram Jit Roy (Assistant Professor) and Ms. Meena Sono (Lab Technician). A total of 33 students participated in the tour.

The primary objective of the excursion was to provide students with hands-on experience in field study and data collection. The field survey was conducted in Mawsynram Village, where students gathered data on various aspects, including:

Cultural practices of the Khasi community

Agricultural methods in Mawsynram

Socio-economic conditions of the village

Infrastructure and development

Impact of tourism on the local economy

Changing socio-cultural and economic landscape of Mawsynram

During the excursion, students gained practical knowledge of research methodologies such as data collection, questionnaire design, data tabulation, and report preparation. This experience will be valuable for their future academic and research pursuits.

Overall, the excursion proved to be an enriching and informative experience for the students.