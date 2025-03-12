Arunachal Govt to Consult Religious Groups Before Finalizing APFRA Rules: CM

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh government will form a committee comprising members from various religious groups to seek their views before framing the rules for the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Tuesday.

During a discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, several MLAs expressed concerns that the Act could create divisions along religious lines. In response, Khandu assured the Assembly that the government would not take any hasty decision and would act with due deliberation.

The process of drafting rules for the 46-year-old Act was initiated following a directive from the Gauhati High Court in September 2024, which ordered the state to formulate rules within six months. The directive came in response to a PIL filed by a local resident, Tambo Tamin.

Khandu stated that the government would request an extension from the court to allow sufficient time for consultations. “We will appeal for an extension and ensure that inputs from all religious communities are considered to maintain a balanced and inclusive approach,” he said.

The Act, enacted in 1978 under the then Janata Party government led by Chief Minister P K Thungon, aims to prevent forced religious conversions through inducement or fraudulent means. It prescribes penalties of up to two years’ imprisonment and fines up to ₹10,000.

However, it has remained a contentious issue, particularly among Christian groups. The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) and the state government argue that the legislation is essential to preserve indigenous culture and faith. On the other hand, the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) claims that the Act discriminates against Christians.

Several legislators called for a cautious approach before implementing the rules:

Senior BJP leader Wangling Lowangdong stressed the need for a broader consensus among stakeholders.

NCP member Toko Tatung warned that the Act could lead to divisions in the state, impacting peace and development.

NCP legislator Nikh Kamin cautioned against the potential misuse of the Act.

NPP MLA Thangwang Wangham acknowledged ongoing protests by religious groups, including the ACF, and urged a comprehensive review of the legislation.

Khandu clarified that the Act is not intended to target any specific religious group, whether Buddhists, Hindus, Christians, or Muslims. He also emphasized the government’s transparent approach, stating:

“If any individual or group believes that the government is misleading the people, they are free to approach the court. If our intentions were against any religion, we could have drafted the rules in secrecy.”

The state government is now focused on ensuring inclusive deliberations before finalizing the rules for APFRA, with the aim of balancing religious freedom and indigenous cultural preservation.