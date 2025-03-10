Indra Mallo Makes History as First Woman IAS Officer from Arunachal Pradesh Empanelled as Additional Secretary Equivalent

ITANAGAR- Indra Mallo, a pioneering figure from Arunachal Pradesh, has etched her name in history as the state’s first woman IAS officer to be empanelled as an Additional Secretary Equivalent in the Government of India.

This prestigious recognition, recently announced, marks a significant chapter in her illustrious career and stands as a beacon of inspiration for women across the nation.

A native of Arunachal Pradesh, Indra Mallo broke new ground when she became the first woman from the state to join the IAS, a testament to her determination and grit. Her latest empanelment as an Additional Secretary Equivalent—a senior position in the Central Government—highlights her exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to public service, cementing her status as a trailblazer.

The announcement has sparked jubilation in Arunachal Pradesh and garnered widespread acclaim. Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his pride, stating on social media, “Warmest congratulations to Indra Mallo Ji on her empanelment as Additional Secretary in the Government of India! As Arunachal’s first woman IAS officer, her remarkable journey inspires us all, and this achievement reflects her outstanding service.” His message resonates with the state’s collective pride in her accomplishments.

Mallo’s career is a tapestry of significant roles and impactful contributions. She previously served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, where she represented India on the global stage at the United Nations’ 41st Universal Periodic Review session in Geneva in 2022.

In February 2024, she took on the role of Joint Secretary at the National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention under the Cabinet Secretariat, demonstrating her ability to excel across diverse domains.

Her elevation to Additional Secretary Equivalent places her among India’s top bureaucrats, entrusted with shaping national policies and driving governance. This milestone amplifies her influence and underscores the growing presence of northeastern talent in the country’s administrative sphere.

Across social platforms, Mallo’s achievement has been hailed as a triumph of perseverance and gender equality. One user wrote, “Indra Mallo’s journey from Arunachal Pradesh to Additional Secretary is a powerful story of breaking barriers—proud moment for the Northeast!” Her success is celebrated not only as a personal victory but as a step forward for women’s representation in leadership roles.

As Arunachal Pradesh rejoices in this historic feat, Indra Mallo’s ascent continues to inspire a new generation of women to aim for the stars in civil services and beyond.

Her empanelment as Additional Secretary Equivalent is a shining example of how talent, resolve, and service can transcend boundaries, paving the way for a more inclusive future in Indian governance.