Arunachal: 16 Districts of Arunachal Pradesh Declared Malaria-Free

NAHARLAGUN- Arunachal Pradesh has made significant strides in malaria elimination, with 16 districts now declared malaria-free. This achievement was highlighted during the 3-Day State Review Meeting on Malaria, which began on 10th March 2025 at a Hotel in Naharlagun. The meeting, chaired by Dr. K.T. Mulung, Deputy Director of Health Services-cum-State Programme Officer (SPO), NCVBDC, saw participation from key officials and health experts.

Progress in Malaria Elimination

Dr. Mulung provided an overview of the state’s malaria control measures, emphasizing that the Annual Parasite Index (API) remains below 1, a strong indicator of successful interventions. Arunachal Pradesh was recognized with a Certificate of Appreciation by the Government of India (GOI) in 2022 for its outstanding performance in malaria elimination.

Between 2022 and 2024, two additional districts were declared malaria-free, bringing the total to 16 districts. Notably, the state has reported zero malaria-related deaths for the last eight years.

Key Strategies for Sustained Malaria Control

Dr. L.S. Singh, Senior CMO (SAG), RoH&FW, GOI, Shillong, stressed the importance of sustaining Annual Blood Examination Rate (ABER) above 7 to ensure effective surveillance. Other key strategies discussed included:

Strengthening cross-border disease notification to prevent reintroduction of malaria.

Ensuring the proper distribution of Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) in vulnerable areas.

Transitioning to a digital surveillance system (IHIP) for improved data management and reporting.

Additionally, concerns over dengue outbreaks were discussed, with recommendations to declare it a notifiable disease for better monitoring and control.

Leadership Encourages Vigilance and Innovation

Dr. Marbom Basar, Director of Family Welfare, praised the NVBDCP team for their efforts and urged districts to share best practices to enhance efficiency. He emphasized the importance of early detection, proactive surveillance, and increased blood slide collection, particularly among travelers from endemic areas.

Similarly, Dr. Marge Sora, Mission Director (NHM), stressed the need for efficient administration, resource management, and performance-based funding to ensure long-term malaria elimination. He warned that any lapse in surveillance could lead to potential outbreaks, reinforcing the need for continued vigilance.

Commitment to Public Health Excellence

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks, reaffirming Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to sustaining malaria elimination and strengthening vector-borne disease control efforts. With strategic interventions, cross-sector collaboration, and innovative health policies, the state aims to maintain its public health excellence and set a benchmark for disease control in India.