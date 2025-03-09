Arunachal: International Women’s Day Celebrated at Borguli and Mebo by SHGs

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Along with rest of the world, the International Women’s Day was also celebrated with great enthusiasm by the women folks of Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District on Saturday at two places simultaneously at Mebo and Borguli by the Self Help Groups women folks from village levels like Bosi Didum MCLF at community hall, Mebo and Monggu Ane Didum MCLF at community hall of Borguli village with the theme “Accelerate Action,” aimed to inspire and empower women to take proactive steps toward personal and professional growth.

While at Mebo community hall, the event was graced by ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing as Chief Guest and Ms. Loveleena Tayeng as Guest of Honour along with other guests from different departments who motivated and educated the women during their speech. Nirvay Kr. Pankaj, BMM Mebo ArSRLM highlighted the importance of IWD celebration and its theme of Accelerate Action for gender equality.

Miton Sutradhar, Director RSETI motivated women folks to avail various training and bank linkage for their economic growth, Bini Tagon, HDO Mebo stressed on the participation of women in every field is must for overall development, Mrs Olak Ratan Koyu, Principal GHSS Mebo have quoted the famous statement “You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation” during her speech and motivated everyone on importance of education in women’s life, Ms Loveleena Tayeng, SVO Mebo spoke on importance of Women’s in achieving overall sustainability and the speech was concluded by speech of Sibo Passing, ADC Mebo who imparted financial literacy and highlighted importance of wise saving and investment, he also have stated attaining financial stability is the key to women’s empowerment.

While Borguli Monggu Ane Didum Model Cluster Level Federations (MCLF) program was graced by Smti Olen Megu Damin, a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Academy Award, as the chief guest, while Smti Onung Tamut Taloh, Principal of Higher Secondary School, Borguli, attended as the guest of honor.

During the event, officials conducted awareness sessions on entrepreneurship, gender equality, skill development, and the history of Women’s Day. Women from various Self-Help Groups (SHGs) also took the stage to share their inspiring success stories, motivating the audience with their journeys of resilience and achievement.

Recognizing excellence in women-led initiatives, trophies were awarded to the best PLF, with Namsing securing the first prize and Seram winning the second. Adding to the celebratory spirit, an empowering song and dance performance was presented by the women, symbolizing strength and unity.

A video screening on gender equality, women empowerment, and self-sustainability further reinforced the event’s message, encouraging women to embrace opportunities and drive positive change in their communities.

The event concluded on a high note, leaving the attendees inspired and determined to accelerate their actions toward a more inclusive and equitable future.