Arunachal: East Kameng Police and Yuva Drishti organise Career Guidance Session

YUPIA- In a pioneering initiative, the East Kameng District Police, in partnership with Yuva Drishti, recently organized a counselling-cum-career guidance session for police personnel preparing for competitive exams.

This initiative, led by Mibom Yirang, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP), Seppa, and Yomgam Marde, Circle Officer (CO), Sawa, aimed to support the district’s young, educated, and ambitious officers in pursuing their career goals despite the challenges posed by their demanding duties.

The session addressed the guidance gap that many police personnel face, especially those eager to further their education or enter competitive exams but hindered by long working hours and lack of direction.

Speaking of the event, “Our officers are determined and highly educated, but their work schedules make it difficult to pursue further aspirations.

This initiative aims to help them navigate those challenges and achieve their goals. A proper exam will be conducted, and selected personnel will be added to a WhatsApp group where they will receive continuous guidance and support for their exam preparation,” said Marde.

Highlighting the session’s role in providing not only exam strategies but also career planning and mental wellness advice. “This is an opportunity to ensure that our officers have the necessary guidance and resources to succeed in both their professional duties and personal aspirations,” said Yirang.

The event proved to be a resounding success, with police personnel actively engaging in the session and receiving expert guidance on effective study techniques, time management, and strategies for competitive exams. The initiative concluded on a positive note, with participants expressing gratitude for the valuable insights they gained.

This collaboration between the East Kameng District Police and Yuva Drishti serves as a model for professional development, proving that with the right support, police personnel can achieve both their career ambitions and personal goals.