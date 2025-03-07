Arunachal: Tawang MLA Calls for Govt Intervention to Protect Sacred Lands Allegedly Occupied by Army

ITANAGAR- During the ongoing Budget Session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, newly elected NPP MLA from Tawang, Namgey Tsering, raised serious concerns over the alleged occupation of sacred and religious lands in the border district by the Indian Army without formal acquisition.

Concerns Over Sacred Land Occupation

Tsering highlighted that since 1961, multiple holy and sacred sites in Tawang and other border areas have been under Army control without following proper land acquisition procedures. He warned that failure to address the issue could lead to tensions between local tribal communities and the military in the future.

While acknowledging the Army’s critical role in national security and regional stability, the MLA urged the state government to engage in discussions with the Defence Ministry to resolve the matter amicably.

Call for a Statewide Survey and Land Allocation

To address the issue comprehensively, Tsering proposed conducting a statewide survey to identify all sacred sites allegedly occupied by the Army. He also suggested implementing measures for their restoration while ensuring that alternative land is allocated for defence establishments. This, he argued, would help balance both military interests and the cultural sentiments of the local communities.

State Government’s Response

Responding to Tsering’s concerns, Urban Affairs and Land Management Minister Balo Raja assured the Assembly that the state government would direct deputy commissioners of the affected districts to submit detailed reports on the matter. Based on these findings, appropriate actions would be taken.

“Protecting the sacred and religious lands of tribal communities is the responsibility of the state government,” Minister Raja asserted, reaffirming the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns raised.

The demand for government intervention marks a crucial step in safeguarding the cultural and religious heritage of Arunachal Pradesh while maintaining harmony between local communities and national security forces.