Arunachal: First AI Lab in North East’s Rural Tribal Village inaugurated at Hong village, Ziro

ZIRO- The first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Laboratory in the North Eastern states was inaugurated today at the Mahatma Gandhi Center, Hong village, Ziro. Established by Tech Billioner AI Group, led by IIT Kharagpur alumni Abrajit and Anuradha, the initiative aims to empower youth and provide AI training as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach.

The lab is set to be a game-changer in career opportunities for young individuals from remote and inaccessible regions.

As part of the inaugural event, the first-ever Hackathon competition was conducted, with the Computer Science team from Saint Claret College, Ziro, emerging as the winner. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, educators, and technology enthusiasts.

Principals from both government and private educational institutions attended the inauguration, and students were thrilled to witness live demonstrations of AI applications and the competitive Hackathon.

Tech Billioner Co-founder Abrajit captivated the audience with insights into AI’s transformative potential, while Anuradha Nair emphasized how AI can revolutionize opportunities for women, children, and educational institutions.

A team from Tech Billioner’s Kolkata office also participated in the session, engaging in an interactive Q&A with young journalists and attendees.

Techi Naga, Head of IT for Arunachal Pradesh and the North Eastern states at Helping Hands, held an insightful discussion on AI’s role as a game-changer in the digital world.

The AI Laboratory at Ziro marks a significant step in bridging the technology gap and opening new horizons for the youth of North East India.