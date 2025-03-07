Arunachal: Union MoS V Somanna Reviews CS Schemes in Lohit

TEZU: The Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, visited Tezu in Lohit District to conduct a comprehensive review of the various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). During the visit, Kesang Ngurup Damo, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lohit, provided an in-depth presentation on the district’s development, highlighting the ongoing schemes, their progress, and the achievements thus far.

In his address, V. Somanna stressed the importance of working efficiently to address the needs of the downtrodden and ensuring the rapid development of the region.

He urged all stakeholders to prioritize public welfare and ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach the people in a timely and effective manner. The Minister also highlighted the need for better coordination between the state and central government agencies to streamline the implementation of development programs.

During his speech, Somanna also highlighted the importance of the Jan Ashudhi Yojana, which aims to provide affordable and quality medicines to the public. He assured that he would provide all necessary help and support to the district to the best of his capacity.

Member of Parliament, Tapir Gao, who was also present, raised concerns about the National Social Assistance Program (NSAP), stating that the program is largely dependent on the state government’s funding, as there is no adequate grant from the Government of India.

He called for greater central assistance to ensure the sustainability of the program, which provides social security to the elderly, widows, and differently-abled individuals. Gao also expressed the need to revamp and upgrade the Anganwadi centers, emphasizing that these centres are crucial for the health and development of children and mothers.

He called for improved infrastructure, training for staff, and better resource allocation to ensure the centres can effectively serve the community.

One key issue raised by MP Tapir Gao was the necessity of submitting Utilization Certificates (UCs) on time. He emphasized that timely UCs are crucial for the effective release of funds and for maintaining accountability in government programs. He also pointed out that any delay in the submission of UCs can hinder the progress of ongoing schemes and affect the overall efficiency of public service delivery

Furthermore, several Heads of Departments (HoDs) from various sectors presented PowerPoint presentations on the progress and status of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes under their respective departments.

These presentations covered sectors such as education, health, infrastructure, and social welfare, providing a comprehensive overview of the schemes’ impact on the district’s development.

This visit marked a significant step towards enhancing the development of Lohit District, with an emphasis on addressing the needs of vulnerable communities and ensuring the timely and effective implementation of central government schemes.