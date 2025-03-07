ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: IGTAMSU Management Students Visit Trade & Commerce Department in Ziro

Last Updated: March 7, 2025
ZIRO-  Management students from Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University (IGTAMSU), Ziro, visited the Department of Trade & Commerce at the Mini Secretariat Building, Ziro, on Friday as part of their study tour.

The team, led by Assistant Professor Sweety M. Marak from the Department of Commerce, interacted with Tai Arun, Trade Development Officer (TDO) of Lower Subansiri District, discussing various aspects of trade, business, and entrepreneurship.

During the session, TDO Tai Arun provided an overview of the department’s key functions and highlighted the Arunachal Pradesh government’s initiatives to promote ease of doing business.

He informed students about the single-window online EoDB (Ease of Doing Business) portal, which facilitates public services such as the issuance of trade licenses.

Arun also introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park (APIIP) in NITI Vihar, Itanagar, which supports startups by providing access to resources and expertise.

Additionally, he discussed various government-backed loan schemes aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and shared success stories of local business owners.

The students were also briefed about an annual export training program organized by the Department of Trade & Commerce in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Kolkata.

Following the interaction, IGTAMSU and the Department of Trade & Commerce agreed to collaborate on future trade and commerce-related programs to strengthen industry-academia engagement.

