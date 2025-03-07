Arunachal: Border Area Programme at Kimin shows India’s cultural diversity and unity

KIMIN- The Border Area Programme, held at the DBT APSC & T Center of Excellence in Kimin, Arunachal Pradesh, witnessed an enriching celebration of India’s cultural diversity and unity. La Ganesan, the Governor of Nagaland and Chairman of the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), graced the event as the Chief Guest.

The program commenced with the felicitation of the Chief Guest and other special guests, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the festival lamp. The Department of Art & Culture’s Song & Drama Unit artists set the tone with a soul-stirring patriotic group song, capturing the spirit of unity.

La Ganesan, in his address, described the program as a celebration of fraternity and an opportunity to experience the richness of India’s cultural heritage. He highlighted that culture serves as a bridge connecting the past with the future and plays a pivotal role in uniting people. He applauded the program’s aim of strengthening relationships between border communities and fostering a sense of belonging among them.

The Governor emphasized the essence of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” (One India, Great India), underscoring how such initiatives promote communal harmony, cross-cultural exchanges, and national unity. He urged that borders should serve as bridges of friendship, trust, and cooperation rather than barriers.

The Deputy Director of NEZCC Prasanna Gogoi welcomed the gathering, emphasizing the role of culture as a unifying force. He highlighted how showcasing the rich heritage of India’s border regions fosters mutual understanding and national cohesion.

He also expressed gratitude to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the district administration, and the Center of Excellence for Bioresource and Sustainable Development for their support in making the event a success.

The Director cum Member Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology C D Mungyak echoed similar sentiments, stating that the event demonstrates a shared commitment to preserving and promoting India’s cultural legacy. He lauded the festival for its role in showcasing the creative diversity of the Northeast and fostering community bonds and cross-cultural interaction.

The program featured mesmerizing cultural folk dance performances by various tribes from Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh. The vibrant showcase of traditions reflected India’s unparalleled cultural diversity.

Among others Secretary Art and Culture Tai Kaye, ADC Kimin Tage Tatung, officials from ITBP, PRI members ,Goan buras attended the event.