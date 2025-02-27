Arunachal: Tawang MLA, officials Site Visit for Future Infrastructure Development in Tawang

Tawang: In a significant step towards infrastructure development, Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, Superintendent of Police Dr. D.W. Thungon, EAC (LR) Tsering Chedon, Secretary General of TMES Kesang Norbu, and other officials, conducted an extensive site visit to identify suitable land for future infrastructure development in Tawang.

During the visit, the team assessed multiple locations with strong potential to support the region’s growth and progress. The initiative aims to strategically plan and propose key development projects that will enhance public infrastructure, create economic opportunities, and improve the overall quality of life for the people of Tawang.

“Our goal is to drive meaningful development in Tawang, ensuring better infrastructure and opportunities for our people,” said MLA Namgey Tsering. He further emphasized that the vision is being realized with the unwavering support of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

“With his leadership and dedication to Arunachal Pradesh’s development, we are confident in transforming the Tawang’s future more brighter and prosperous in coming days”, he added.

The visit marks a crucial step in advancing Tawang’s infrastructure planning, with stakeholders working collectively to bring sustainable progress to the region.