Arunachal

Arunachal: Over 35 Shops Fined for Violating COTPA Act; Illegal Tobacco and Substances Seized in Tawang

Last Updated: February 27, 2025
TAWANG-   In a major crackdown under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), more than 35 shops in Tawang were penalized for violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003.

The surprise raids, which began on 21st February 2025, were conducted by the District Enforcement Squad in collaboration with the District Level Coordination Committee.

The operation aimed to ensure strict compliance with Sub-Section 6(b) of the COTPA Act, which regulates the sale and distribution of tobacco and tobacco-related products.

During the raids, shop owners were not only fined but also educated on the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and substance abuse.

On 26th February 2025, the authorities disposed of the seized items, including cigarettes, hand-rolling tobacco, chewing tobacco, and other abusive substances, at the designated dumpsite near Changbu.

The disposal process was overseen by Sangey Norbu, Town Magistrate, along with police officers and officials from the District Tobacco Control Cell.

The district administration has reiterated its commitment to a tobacco-free environment, regularly conducting such raids and awareness campaigns.

Citizens and vendors are urged to comply with the provisions of the COTPA Act to contribute to the ongoing efforts to protect public health.

