Woman raped inside MSRTC bus in Pune, Shiv Sena UBT supporters ransack MSRTC office

PUNE- A 26-year-old woman was reportedly raped inside a parked Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus at Swargate bus stand in Pune. The incident took place early on a Tuesday morning when the accused, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, allegedly misled the victim by offering to show her the correct bus.

The case has sparked widespread outrage, with protests erupting in Pune. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More and party workers vandalized the security office at Swargate, condemning the apparent negligence that allowed the crime to occur.

Local citizens and women’s rights activists also took to the streets, staging demonstrations near the Swargate bus stand and other key locations in Pune. Holding placards and chanting slogans like “Justice for the Survivor” and “Ensure Women’s Safety,” demonstrators expressed their fury over the audacity of the crime, which occurred in broad daylight.

The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the absconding accused and stricter security measures at bus stands, including better surveillance and trained personnel.

Currently, Gade, who has a criminal record, is on the run, prompting an extensive manhunt by the Pune police with multiple teams formed to apprehend him.

In response to the incident, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered the replacement of all 23 private security guards at the Swargate bus station and directed MSRTC to conduct a departmental inquiry, with a report due within seven days.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also the guardian minister of Pune, labeled the incident “painful, infuriating, and shameful,” asserting that the accused deserves no less than the death penalty and confirming that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the police to prioritize the case.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance, demanding a fair and time-bound investigation, support for the victim, and an action-taken report from the state’s Director General of Police within three days.

The survivor, a hospital counselor, initially left for her hometown of Phaltan after the assault but returned to Pune to report the crime following a friend’s encouragement. She is reported to be stable and has provided a clear statement to the police, who have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The investigation continues as authorities work to ensure justice and address security lapses at one of Maharashtra’s busiest transport hubs.