Arunachal: Indian Army Strengthens Bonds with Border Communities

JANG- In a remarkable display of goodwill and commitment to community welfare, the Indian Army conducted a special ceremony on the eve of Losar to hand over essential medical equipment to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Jang.

The ceremony was attended by Indian Army officials, ADC Jang Hakraso Kri, healthcare professionals, village representatives and school students.

This initiative reinforces the Army’s dedication to uplifting the border communities of Arunachal Pradesh by enhancing healthcare infrastructure and providing better emergency care, diagnostics, and treatment facilities.

This public-spirited effort is a continuation of the Indian Army’s Operation Sadbhavana, which focuses on fostering goodwill, improving infrastructure, and empowering remote communities along India’s borders.

From constructing schools, community centers, and sports facilities to improving access to healthcare, the Army has been actively working to strengthen ties with local residents and ensuring the holistic development of these strategically significant regions.

These efforts have transformed perceptions of the Army from mere protectors to trusted partners in progress.

The event at CHC Jang is yet another testament to the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to fostering unity, development, and security in the border regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

ADC, Jang Hakraso Kri, expressed deep gratitude to the Indian Army for its generous support in strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the border region.

The ADC acknowledged the Army’s continuous efforts in fostering goodwill and unity, emphasizing the critical role this assistance plays in enhancing emergency medical services for local residents and neighboring villages.