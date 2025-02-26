Arunachal: Tawang MLA released Monpa Audio Music Album

TAWANG- A Monpa Audio Music Album produced by Jambey Tashi is released by Tawang MLA, Namgey Tsering on Wednesday.

The Monpa Audio Music Album, produced by Jambey Tashi, who is not only a visionary producer but also a creative lyricist and singer of the Monpa community.

Their dedication and passion for rich musical heritage truly shine through this album, said MLA Namgey Tsering.

Expressing his best wishes to the entire team behind this wonderful musical creation, MLA hope that this album may resonate far and wide, celebrating Monpa culture and talent.

This album features the melodious voices of Miss Dorjee Lhazom, Bu Tashi, and Tenzin Lote, are exceptionally talented singers from Monpa community.