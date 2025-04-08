Arunachal: District Level Inter-School Meet 2025 Kicks Off in Tawang

TAWANG- The 2nd edition of the District Level Inter-School Meet 2025 commenced today with a grand inaugural ceremony at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium, bringing together youthful energy, community spirit, and a celebration of talent from across the district.

The event was officially inaugurated by MLA Tawang, Namgey Tsering, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, Superintendent of Police Dr. D.W. Thongon, Lt. Colonel Digvijay Jadhav of the Tawang Brigade, and several senior officials, educators, and local leaders.

Organized under the leadership of District Deputy School Education Officer (DDSE) Hridhar Phuntso, the meet has drawn 1000 students from 43 government elementary schools, each accompanied by escort teachers. Participants are being hosted at five designated accommodation centers within the district headquarters for smooth logistics and coordination.

In his address, MLA Namgey Tsering commended the Education Department’s initiative in promoting holistic development through such events. He urged students to uphold values of discipline, sincerity, and teamwork, while steering clear of drugs and contributing to a clean, green Tawang. As a gesture of encouragement, he announced ₹2 lakh in financial aid from his personal resources to support the event’s execution.

Special guest Lt. Colonel Digvijay Jadhav praised the collaborative efforts behind the event, noting that platforms like these help students discover and showcase their hidden talents beyond academics.

DDSE Phuntso expressed deep appreciation for the Indian Army’s logistical support and the contributions of all stakeholders, emphasizing that the meet aims to build confidence, camaraderie, and a spirit of healthy competition among young learners.

The program opened with a welcome address by DPC ISSE Dhondup, who acknowledged the support of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, local legislators, and parents.

The highlight of the ceremony was the lighting of the Olympic torch by MLA Tsering, followed by the administration of the participants’ pledge by DC Kanki Darang, symbolizing the official launch of the meet.

The week-long event promises a vibrant display of sportsmanship, unity, and youthful enthusiasm, marking a significant chapter in Tawang’s educational and cultural calendar.

