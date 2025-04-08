Arunachal: Training cum Input Distribution of Plum and Pomegranate saplings held in Anjaw

ANJAW- ICAR- KVK Anjaw, successfully organized a 2 days “Training cum input distribution of Plum and Pomegranate saplings” under Tribal Sub Plan Project at Chaglagam and Hayuliang circle on 7th and 8th April, 2025.

All together 66 farmers, farm women and rural youths participated in the programme. A total of 2200 saplings (1150 plum and 1050 pomegranate) were distributed to all the participants in the programme.

The prime objectives of conducting the programme was to promote and livelihood upliftment of the farmers of the vibrant village of the district.

Moreover, as the district is climatically suitable for cultivation of sub-tropical and temperate fruit crops, an initiative was taken up for promotion and popularization.

Mr. Satveer Yadav (SMS, Horticulture) delivered a lecture on scientific cultivation of Plum and Pomegranate. He emphasized the potential of Plum and Pomegranate as a high-value crop and since Chaglagam and some parts of the district is one of the hotspot locations for cultivation of Plum, it is high time to create awareness among the farmers for cultivation of such crops for enhancing income.

Mr. Ugarsain Sangwan, (SMS, Land & Water conservation Engineer) gave a brief remark on the irrigation structure that are feasible for cultivation of plum and pomegranate in hill areas

Dr. S. Peter Singh, SMS (Agriculture Economics) aware regarding the economic importance of Plum and Pomegranate plantation and natural farming.