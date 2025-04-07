Arunachal: Seram Village Launches ‘Mission Mullek’ Under Eco-Clean Mebo Mission to Promote Green Tourism and Areca Nut Cultivation

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng)- In a significant step towards sustainable rural development and eco-tourism, Seram village under Mebo Sub-Division launched the second leg of the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM) with a dedicated plantation drive titled ‘Mission Mullek’ (Palm Yard Village) on Saturday.

The initiative was carried out jointly by the Modi Welfare Society (MWS) and the Mebo Administration, with active community involvement and the presence of key dignitaries.

The plantation program was held at the Seram village community hall (Mosup) and was graced by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng as the Chief Guest, along with Sonyung Modi, Director of Trade & Commerce and President of MWS, ADC Mebo Smti. Nancy Yirang, and Mission Manager Olen Megu Damin.

‘Mission Mullek’ aims to develop Seram into a green tourism hub by promoting Areca nut (Mullek) plantations as a sustainable, eco-friendly attraction. The project aligns with the broader objectives of ECMM, which promotes environmental conservation, community-led development, and rural entrepreneurship. ECMM Chairperson Nancy Yirang Modi emphasized that this mission reflects the community’s vision for a cleaner, greener, and economically empowered future.

MLA Oken Tayeng, who is also one of the key initiators of ECMM, lauded the efforts of the villagers and mission partners. He encouraged them to remain committed to the cause and assured that all necessary support will be provided to make Seram a hub for Areca nut production in the region. He also acknowledged the guidance and vision of Sonyung Modi, under whose leadership the mission has gained momentum.

The ECMM, originally initiated by MLA Oken Tayeng, former ADC and current Director of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Sibo Passing, is now actively being carried forward by ADC Nancy Yirang, demonstrating a continued commitment to sustainable development in Mebo Sub-Division.

The launch of ‘Mission Mullek’ marks another milestone in the journey of Seram village toward eco-conscious living, with the dual goal of environmental preservation and economic upliftment through green tourism and agricultural innovation.