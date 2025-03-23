Arunachal: Namgey Tsering Backs Community Efforts to Combat Drug Abuse in Tawang

TAWANG- In a proactive step towards curbing drug abuse, Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering has lauded the efforts of Mon Dhagpa Mirror, a local organization led by President Sonam Thinley, for initiating a three-tier Drugs Control Task Force.

The task force, designed to function at the village, circle, and sub-divisional levels, aims to tackle the drug menace head-on.

The MLA, met with members of the Mon Dhagpa Mirror, led by its President, Sonam Thinley, to discuss the formation of a three-tier Drugs Control Task Force.

Also Read- Late Dorjee Khandu Memorial District-Level Archery Tournament Concludes in Tawang

The initiative aims to operate at the village, circle, and sub-divisional levels, focusing on curbing the growing drug menace in the region.

Praising the structured approach, Tsering called the initiative a commendable step toward ensuring a healthier society. “This structured approach will strengthen efforts to curb the growing concern of drug abuse and ensure a healthier society,” he stated.

Also Read- Tawang MLA Urges to govt for Enhancement of High-Altitude Allowance, Lauds State Budget

During the meeting, wide-ranging discussions were held on implementing appropriate preventive measures and increasing awareness at the grassroots level. “Their commitment to this cause is truly inspiring, and I have assured my full cooperation and support in their future endeavors,” Tsering added.

The MLA emphasized the importance of collective efforts in working towards a drug-free society for the well-being of youth and future generations.