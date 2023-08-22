Itanagar: Campaign on solid waste management held

ITANAGAR- A comprehensive Information Education and Communication (IEC) Campaign on solid waste management has been successfully conducted by NGOs- Youth Mission for Clean River and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, in collaboration with Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

This campaign forms a pivotal part of the Smart City’s efforts to revive the Yagamso river as part of the Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project (YRRP).

Volunteers and dedicated field workers from the participating NGOs carried out an extensive door-to-door outreach within the three designated areas of the YRRP: Kime Pakka, Abo Tani, and Chandranagar in Itanagar.

YRRP Coordinator, Prem T Loda, shared that this monthly IEC campaign serves as a critical initiative in these areas. Diverse approaches are employed each month as part of this campaign, all contributing towards the shared objective of a pristine and pollution-free river.

The campaign centers on educating household owners and shopkeepers about the importance of source segregation and different categories of waste.

A major focus is encouraging these stakeholders to exclusively dispose of segregated waste into the appropriate IMC trucks, thereby contributing directly to the cleanliness and health of the Yagamso river.