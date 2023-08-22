Arunachal: Governor interacts with Gaon Burahs, Panchayat leaders and public at Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) interacted with Gaon Burahs, Panchayat leaders and public at Pasighat in East Siang District on 22nd August 2023. The interaction underscored the Governor’s commitment to fostering grassroots participation, collaboration, and community-driven development.

The Governor, while acknowledging the pivotal roles of Gaon Burahs and Panchayat leaders, urged them to work in close partnership with the District Administration to bolster the health and education domains.

He called upon these community leaders to play a proactive role in raising awareness and combating the challenges posed by diseases like tuberculosis and cancer, as well as addressing the pressing issue of drug menace among the youth.

Emphasizing the collective responsibility of social awareness, the Governor encouraged them to motivate educated local youth to actively participate in taking the society forward. He said the youth must not create hurdles but cooperate with the administration in finding solutions to every challenge.

The Governor appealed to the Gaon Burahs and Panchayat leaders to promote positive vibes in the society by engaging themselves in ‘Acchi Baat’ campaign, an initiative of the Governor. He advised them to talk and discuss positive and good works done in the society and suggested them to adopt TB patients, develop innovative ideas and take initiative in promoting education.

East Siang District Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, SP, Sumit Kr Jha were present in the meeting.