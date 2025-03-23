Arunachal: Field Trip to Ziro Enriches HU’s Botany Students with Biodiversity, Entrepreneurship & Social Insights

ZIRO- In an effort to merge academic learning with practical experiences, 25 final-semester Botany students from Himalayan University, pursuing M.Sc. IV and B.Sc. VI programs, embarked on an educational field trip to Ziro.

The trip, themed “Exploring Biodiversity, Sustainable Practices & Cultural Richness,” offered hands-on exposure to plant diversity, sustainable entrepreneurship, and social responsibility.

The students were accompanied by faculty members Ms. Nyater Ado (Coordinator), Dr. Toku Bani (Co-Coordinator), and Dr. Pherkop Mosang.

Also Read- Drug Kingpin Rohit Basumatary Arrested After Gunfight in Itanagar

The journey began with a visit to Naara-Aaba Winery, where founder Mrs. Tage Rita shared her entrepreneurial journey, emphasizing the importance of leveraging local resources in winemaking. The session provided a blend of business acumen and scientific understanding, offering a holistic industry perspective.

The group also visited Mother’s Home, a shelter for orphans and widows, guided by Mr. Tailyang Tanio, son of founder Mrs. Tailyang Shanti.

Also Read- Elli Ketok Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2019 Murder in Tirap

Students explored the museum within the facility and learned about sustainable farming practices such as fish farming, kitchen gardening, and vermicomposting. They also demonstrated social responsibility by donating edible supplies to the shelter.

At Seeh Lake, students engaged in the study of local plant diversity while participating in recreational activities, combining education with exploration.

The trip concluded with a field excursion focused on plant specimen collection, where students applied academic knowledge to real-world plant identification.

This immersive experience successfully integrated entrepreneurship, environmental awareness, and social engagement, equipping students with practical insights and knowledge to enhance their academic and professional growth in Botany.