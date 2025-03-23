ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Field Trip to Ziro Enriches HU’s Botany Students with Biodiversity, Entrepreneurship & Social Insights

The trip, themed "Exploring Biodiversity, Sustainable Practices & Cultural Richness," offered hands-on exposure to plant diversity, sustainable entrepreneurship, and social responsibility.

Last Updated: March 23, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Field Trip to Ziro Enriches HU's Botany Students with Biodiversity, Entrepreneurship & Social Insights

ZIRO- In an effort to merge academic learning with practical experiences, 25 final-semester Botany students from Himalayan University, pursuing M.Sc. IV and B.Sc. VI programs, embarked on an educational field trip to Ziro.

The trip, themed “Exploring Biodiversity, Sustainable Practices & Cultural Richness,” offered hands-on exposure to plant diversity, sustainable entrepreneurship, and social responsibility.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The students were accompanied by faculty members Ms. Nyater Ado (Coordinator), Dr. Toku Bani (Co-Coordinator), and Dr. Pherkop Mosang.

Also Read- Drug Kingpin Rohit Basumatary Arrested After Gunfight in Itanagar

The journey began with a visit to Naara-Aaba Winery, where founder Mrs. Tage Rita shared her entrepreneurial journey, emphasizing the importance of leveraging local resources in winemaking. The session provided a blend of business acumen and scientific understanding, offering a holistic industry perspective.

The group also visited Mother’s Home, a shelter for orphans and widows, guided by Mr. Tailyang Tanio, son of founder Mrs. Tailyang Shanti.

Also Read- Elli Ketok Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2019 Murder in Tirap

Students explored the museum within the facility and learned about sustainable farming practices such as fish farming, kitchen gardening, and vermicomposting. They also demonstrated social responsibility by donating edible supplies to the shelter.

At Seeh Lake, students engaged in the study of local plant diversity while participating in recreational activities, combining education with exploration.

Also Read- SC Publishes Video & Pictures On Cash At Justice Yashwant Varma’s Premises

The trip concluded with a field excursion focused on plant specimen collection, where students applied academic knowledge to real-world plant identification.

This immersive experience successfully integrated entrepreneurship, environmental awareness, and social engagement, equipping students with practical insights and knowledge to enhance their academic and professional growth in Botany.

Tags
Last Updated: March 23, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Rise of Fake Settlements in Dibang Valley echoing the TAH scam

Arunachal: Rise of Fake Settlements in Dibang Valley echoing the TAH scam

ZAGANG- BJP MLA Testen Chombay, accompanied by NEC Member TN Thongdok on Thursday visited the newly widened road spanning 6.5 km from Zagang to Musakshing village and Billu Agriculture road.

Arunachal: BJP MLA Tseten Chombay Reviews Road Expansion and Infrastructure Development in Zagang and Musakshing

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar camp held at Ayeng village

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar camp held at Ayeng village

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Highlights the Significance of the Upper Siang Multipurpose Project

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Highlights the Significance of the Upper Siang Multipurpose Project

Arunachal: Taru Talo inaugurates SAKD 2.0 at Pongchau Circle

Arunachal: Taru Talo inaugurates SAKD 2.0 at Pongchau Circle

Arunachal: ICAR's Field Day Showcases Quinoa- A Superfood Revolution for Tribal Farmers

Arunachal: ICAR’s Field Day Showcases Quinoa- A Superfood Revolution for Tribal Farmers

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates 1894 Mirem Batum Lingkang War Memorial in Adi Pasi

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates 1894 Mirem Batum Lingkang War Memorial in Adi Pasi

Arunachal: Hands on training on Oyster Mushroom Cultivation held at Loiliang Village in Lohit dist

Arunachal: Hands on training on Oyster Mushroom Cultivation held at Loiliang Village in Lohit dist

Chowna Mein Becomes India's Longest-Serving Incumbent Deputy Chief Minister

Chowna Mein Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Incumbent Deputy Chief Minister

Arunachal: Mithun Mela Held in Dem Village in Keyi Panyor dist

Arunachal: Mithun Mela Held in Dem Village in Keyi Panyor dist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button