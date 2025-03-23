SC Publishes Video & Pictures On Cash At Justice Yashwant Varma’s Premises

NEW DELHI- The Delhi High Court Chief Justice’s report, released by the Supreme Court on March 22, noted that firefighters found burnt currency notes in a storeroom at Justice Varma’s residence. A video provided by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, showing the burnt cash, was shared with the CJI and Justice Upadhyay, intensifying scrutiny.

The report also stated there was “no evidence of forced entry,” suggesting the cash was already present at the premises. However, Justice Varma has strongly denied these claims, asserting that no cash was ever stored in the room and questioning the authenticity of the evidence, hinting at possible tampering. He referenced prior online allegations against him from December 2024, suggesting a conspiracy to tarnish his reputation.

In response to the escalating situation, the Supreme Court, on March 22, constituted a three-member inquiry panel to probe the allegations. The panel comprises Justice Sheel Nagu (Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court), Justice G.S. Sandhawalia (Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court), and Justice Anu Sivaraman (Karnataka High Court).

Also Read- Elli Ketok Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2019 Murder in Tirap

Justice Varma has been temporarily relieved of judicial duties pending the investigation, and the Supreme Court has directed him to preserve all phone data and communications, while also requesting security staff records from his residence over the past six months.

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has vehemently opposed Justice Varma’s transfer, arguing in a letter on March 21 that their court is “not a trash bin” and raising concerns about judicial integrity and vacancies.

Also Read- Ojing Tasing inaugurates ancient bat roost cave ‘Ponrung’ in Siang district

On March 20, 2025, the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, proposed transferring Justice Varma back to his parent court, the Allahabad High Court, where he had previously served until October 2021.

Meanwhile, the Congress party, through spokesperson Pawan Khera, has demanded transparency, questioning whose money it was and why it was at the judge’s residence, especially given his involvement in high-profile cases like the Unnao rape case.

#BREAKING Video shared by Delhi Police Commissioner regarding the fire at Justice Yashwant Varma’s house, when cash currencies were discovered. pic.twitter.com/FEU50vHwME — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 22, 2025

The inquiry is ongoing, with forensic analysis and Justice Varma’s response under review. The Supreme Court has emphasized that the transfer is not the final action, and further steps, potentially including resignation or parliamentary removal under Article 124(4) of the Constitution, could follow based on the panel’s findings. The incident has sparked broader debates about judicial accountability and transparency in India.

A fire broke out at Justice Yashwant Varma’s official residence in New Delhi on March 14, 2025, during the Holi break, while he was out of town. His family members alerted the fire brigade and police, who extinguished the blaze. Following this, authorities reportedly discovered a significant amount of cash at the residence. The discovery triggered widespread concern and prompted immediate action from the judiciary.