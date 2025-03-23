Arunachal: Governor participates in the Ex-Servicemen Rally

LIKABALI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), participated in the ex-servicemen rally, ‘Veteran Rally 2025’, organized by the Spearhead Division, the 56 Infantry Division at the Likabali Military Station, Likabali on 23rd March 2025. The Governor honoured Veer Naris and Veterans on the special occasion.

The Governor lauded the immense contributions of veterans, calling them the epitome of courage, sacrifice, and dedication to the nation. Acknowledging their unwavering service in safeguarding India’s borders and upholding the values that define a strong and resilient nation, he expressed deep gratitude for their sacrifices.

Speaking at the veterans’ rally, the Governor emphasized that the event was a tribute to the welfare and contributions of Ex-Servicemen. He underscored that their service extends beyond the Armed Forces, as they continue to play a vital role in nation-building through their experience, discipline, and patriotism.

The Governor highlighted the critical importance of healthcare for veterans and assured that authorities are actively working to strengthen and effectively implement the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

He acknowledged the challenges of transitioning to civilian life and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing skill development, vocational training, and employment opportunities for Ex-Servicemen. To empower veterans economically, the government is also promoting entrepreneurship by encouraging them to establish their own businesses and build stable livelihoods.

Furthermore, he reiterated the administration’s dedication to the education and welfare of veterans’ families, ensuring scholarships, educational aid, and priority admissions in schools to secure a brighter future for their children.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh and Assam’s rich legacy of producing brave soldiers who have served the nation with valour and distinction. Expressing immense pride in the region’s contributions to the Armed Forces, he called upon the youth to embrace a career in the Indian Army, highlighting it as a path of honor, courage, and national service. Beyond serving the nation, he noted that the Army offers excellent opportunities for personal growth, leadership, and a fulfilling career.

The Governor reaffirmed the unwavering support of both the State and Central Governments in ensuring that veterans and their families receive the respect, resources, and opportunities they rightfully deserve.

1500 Ex-Servicemen from 13 districts of Arunachal Pradesh and 2 districts of Assam participated in the rally.