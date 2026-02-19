Arunachal Officials Join Global AI Event in Delhi

NEW DELHI- Senior officials from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh participated in the inaugural ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, reflecting the state’s engagement with emerging technologies and national digital initiatives.

Dr Sonal Swaroop, Secretary for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperation, and Information Technology & Communication, along with Ms Neelam Yapin Tana, Director of Information Technology & Communication, represented the state at the global event, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by delegates from 118 countries, including policymakers, industry leaders and AI experts.

The summit, themed “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya”, focused on inclusive growth, ethical innovation and responsible deployment of artificial intelligence. In his address, the Prime Minister outlined the M.A.N.A.V. Vision for AI, highlighting principles such as ethical systems, accountable governance, national sovereignty and accessible frameworks.

Arunachal Pradesh representatives attended plenary sessions featuring addresses by Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and global technology leaders, including executives from major technology firms and international organisations. Discussions covered AI applications across agriculture, education, infrastructure and governance, along with global cooperation on digital transformation.

Officials noted that insights from the summit could help strengthen e-governance initiatives, skill development programmes and sustainable digital solutions in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in bridging the digital divide in remote and hilly regions. The Prime Minister also toured exhibition pavilions showcasing AI infrastructure, foundational models and sector-specific innovations, offering participating states exposure to emerging technologies.

The state’s participation underscores its efforts to align with national AI strategies and explore technological advancements that support inclusive development under the broader framework of the summit’s “People, Planet and Progress” pillars.