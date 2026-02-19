National

Arunachal Officials Join Global AI Event in Delhi

Senior officials from Arunachal Pradesh represented the state at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, highlighting opportunities for inclusive digital growth and governance.

Last Updated: 19/02/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal Officials Join Global AI Event in Delhi

NEW DELHI- Senior officials from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh participated in the inaugural ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, reflecting the state’s engagement with emerging technologies and national digital initiatives.

Dr Sonal Swaroop, Secretary for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperation, and Information Technology & Communication, along with Ms Neelam Yapin Tana, Director of Information Technology & Communication, represented the state at the global event, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by delegates from 118 countries, including policymakers, industry leaders and AI experts.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- AIGEET Releases Special Song Ahead of Statehood Day

The summit, themed “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya”, focused on inclusive growth, ethical innovation and responsible deployment of artificial intelligence. In his address, the Prime Minister outlined the M.A.N.A.V. Vision for AI, highlighting principles such as ethical systems, accountable governance, national sovereignty and accessible frameworks.

Arunachal Pradesh representatives attended plenary sessions featuring addresses by Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and global technology leaders, including executives from major technology firms and international organisations. Discussions covered AI applications across agriculture, education, infrastructure and governance, along with global cooperation on digital transformation.

Also Read- Spices Processing Centre Inaugurated at Yazali

Officials noted that insights from the summit could help strengthen e-governance initiatives, skill development programmes and sustainable digital solutions in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in bridging the digital divide in remote and hilly regions. The Prime Minister also toured exhibition pavilions showcasing AI infrastructure, foundational models and sector-specific innovations, offering participating states exposure to emerging technologies.

The state’s participation underscores its efforts to align with national AI strategies and explore technological advancements that support inclusive development under the broader framework of the summit’s “People, Planet and Progress” pillars.

Tags
Last Updated: 19/02/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Arunachal ‘Spiderman’ Demands Justice for Anjel

Arunachal ‘Spiderman’ Demands Justice for Anjel

Sisters Write in Blood to President Over Ankita Bhandari Case

Sisters Write in Blood to President Over Ankita Bhandari Case

Unnao Rape Case: Protests Erupt in Delhi Metro and Outside HC Against suspension of Sengar's jail term

Unnao Rape Case: Protests Erupt in Delhi Metro and Outside HC Against suspension of Sengar’s jail term

Indian Vlogger Alleges 15-Hour Detention in China

Indian Vlogger Alleges 15-Hour Detention in China

Lionel Messi Visits Vantara Wildlife Centre in Jamnagar

Lionel Messi Visits Vantara Wildlife Centre in Jamnagar

Arunachal: Congress Slams Govt Plan to Replace MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G Bill

Arunachal: Congress Slams Govt Plan to Replace MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G Bill

Congress Holds ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ Rally

Congress Holds ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ Rally

India issues advisory on travel to China

India issues advisory on travel to China

Rajnath Singh dedicates 32 projects to Arunachal Pradesh

Gujarat ATS Arrests Ex- Army Man, Woman for Sharing Sensitive info to Pak Spies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button