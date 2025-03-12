ADVERTISMENT
ArunachalTawang LAC

Arunachal: Tawang MLA Urges to govt for Enhancement of High-Altitude Allowance, Lauds State Budget

He highlighted the tough and expensive conditions in the region, stressing that the allowance is crucial for those who serve and reside there.

Last Updated: March 12, 2025
TAWANG-  Participating in the ongoing budget session on Wednesday, Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering urged Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to enhance high-altitude allowances, emphasizing the unique challenges of life in Tawang.

Expressing his gratitude, Tsering commended Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for presenting a visionary and progressive budget that aligns with the aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also extended special thanks to the government for proposing the establishment of the Institute of Allied Health Sciences at Jang. The institute will offer key courses in:

  • Pharmacy
  • Physiotherapy
  • Radiology & Imaging Technology
  • Medical Laboratory Technology
  • Anesthesia Technology
  • Optometry

On behalf of the people of Tawang, Tsering expressed sincere appreciation for the state government’s continuous efforts in infrastructure development, which he said has played a vital role in uplifting and empowering the region.

