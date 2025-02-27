ADVERTISMENT
Huge Surrender of Weapons and Ammunition in Manipur

The recovered arms ammunitions and explosives were handed over to Manipur Police.

Last Updated: February 27, 2025
1 minute read
IMPHAL-  Relentless efforts of Assam Rifles under Spear Corps of the Indian Army and in coordination with Manipur Police, civil administration, and other security agencies, resulted in the surrender of 72 weapons and war-like stores in the hill and valley districts of Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Imphal East of Manipur.

In Kangpokpi district, locals voluntarily surrendered 16 weapons comprising one  5.56mm Rifle, two  Self Loading Rifles (SLR), six Single barrel rifles, one .22 rifle, five tube launching, and one (local made) rocket launcher, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

Whereas, in Pherzawl and Jiribam districts, the locals surrendered 30 weapons including five single/ double barrel rifles, 11 locally made single-barrel rifles, two .303 rifles, two 12 bore single-barrel rifles, one shotgun, one carbine machine gun, one tear gas gun and six improvised mortars, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

In Sagolmang of Imphal East district a total of nine weapons comprising one carbine, one .303 rifle, two country-made rifles, and five tubes.

In the area of Nngthoukhong, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Manipur Police also resulted in the apprehension of two cadres and the recovery of two weapons comprising one Single Bore Barrel Rifle and a Pistol.

15 weapons comprising one INSAS, two 7.62 mm SLRs, one 0.22 rifle, six 12-bore rifles, and five improvised mortars were also surrendered.

Indian Army and Assam Rifles along with other security forces remain dedicated to fostering peace, security, and development in the region through the conduct of joint operations and continuous engagement with relevant stakeholders.

