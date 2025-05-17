ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: 8th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Concludes in Tawang

The event showcased outstanding performances by young athletes and reinforced the role of sports in community building and youth empowerment.

Last Updated: 17/05/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: 8th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Concludes in Tawang

TAWANG–  The 8th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) Under-16 District Level Football and Volleyball Tournament concluded on a high note at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Sports Stadium, Tawang. The event showcased outstanding performances by young athletes and reinforced the role of sports in community building and youth empowerment.

The much-anticipated football final saw the Tawang boys’ team secure a dominant 4-0 victory over Mogto, clinching the championship title amidst roaring cheers from a spirited crowd.

MLA of Tawang, Namgey Tsering, graced the closing ceremony as Chief Guest, accompanied by a host of dignitaries including ZPC Leki Gombu, DC Kanki Darang, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa President Pema Chowang, TMES Secretary General Kesang Norbu, and NPP District President Phurpa Lama.

In his address, MLA Tsering lauded the participants for their dedication and urged the youth to stay away from drugs and antisocial activities. “Sports shape discipline, teamwork, and resilience—qualities essential for building a better future,” he said, assuring continuous support for youth development and sports promotion in the district.

🏆 Tournament Highlights:

Football

  • Boys’ Winners: Tawang (4) vs Mogto (0)
    • 🥇 Best Footballer (Boys): Leki Phuntso (Mogto)
  • Girls’ Winners: Lungla (9) vs Tawang (1)
    • 🥇 Best Footballer (Girls): Dechin Yangton (Lungla)

Volleyball

  • Boys’ Winners: Lungla
    • 🏐 Best Player (Boys): Pam Phuntso (Lungla)
  • Girls’ Winners: Lungla
    • 🏐 Best Player (Girls): Tenzin Wangmu (Lungla)

Organized annually in memory of martyr Hangpan Dada, the tournament continues to serve as a powerful platform to promote grassroots sports, instill discipline, and celebrate the spirit of youth in Arunachal Pradesh.

