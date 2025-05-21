Arunachal: Tawang Unites in Patriotic Fervor with Grand Tiranga Yatra Honouring the Indian Armed Forces

TAWANG – A wave of patriotic emotion swept through the serene mountains of Tawang on Wednesday as thousands gathered to participate in a grand Tiranga Yatra, showcasing the region’s deep-rooted reverence for the Indian Armed Forces.

The event, organized as a tribute to the selfless sacrifices of soldiers and security personnel, drew massive crowds, including monks, nuns, school students, NCC cadets, and representatives from multiple political parties.

The symbolic yatra began at the Giant Buddha statue, a spiritual and cultural landmark, and concluded at the Tawang War Memorial, where tributes to fallen heroes infused the gathering with a spirit of national pride and solemnity.

Also Read- Students of Film and Television Institute Halt Classes Over Unsafe Conditions and Administrative Apathy

MLA Namgey Tsering Leads Tributes and Unites All Factions

Namgey Tsering, MLA of Tawang, addressed the gathering with a heartfelt message of gratitude and solidarity. He offered deep respects to the martyrs of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and applauded the Indian military’s swift and strong response, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive leadership.

He lauded the visible support from religious institutions, especially thanking Dhobley Rinpoche, Abbot of Sera Je Jamyang Choekorling Monastery, along with monks and nuns from various monastic orders.

Also Read- Itanagar Police Bust High-Tech Cheating Racket During NVS Exam; 53 Arrested

“The civil-military harmony in Tawang is not only remarkable but a model for the rest of the country. This bonhomie must be preserved and strengthened,” he said.

In a gesture symbolizing unity and mutual respect, the MLA felicitated the Brigade Commander and Commanding Officers of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces with traditional swords adorned with khadas (ceremonial scarves).

A Message of Unity and National Spirit

Calling the yatra more than just symbolic, MLA Tsering declared “This Tiranga Yatra reflects our deep respect, gratitude, and emotional bond with our brave soldiers. It is a celebration of India’s strength and the people’s unshakable unity against terrorism.”

In a rare and heartening show of bipartisan spirit, leaders from different political parties came together, putting aside ideological divides to collectively honour the nation and its defenders.

NCC Cadets Lead the March with Pride

The procession was led by the NCC cadets of Higher Secondary School, Jang, who made a striking impression with a disciplined and vibrant band display. Marching in unison, the cadets set the tone for the event as chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Hind” echoed through the streets.

Cultural Salutes: Dance, Music, and Memory

Upon reaching the Tawang War Memorial, the atmosphere turned emotionally charged as cultural performances unfolded in honour of the Armed Forces. Students from Manjushree Vidyapeeth delivered a powerful patriotic dance, and singers Vishal and Rinchin Zomba moved the crowd with their heartfelt renditions of nationalistic songs.

A Living Example of Patriotism

The Tiranga Yatra in Tawang stands as a glowing testament to the unwavering patriotism and unity of the people in India’s frontier district. With monks, students, military officials, and civilians walking side by side under the national flag, Tawang once again affirmed its role as a beacon of civil-military harmony, national pride, and collective strength.