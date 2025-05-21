Arunachal: Students of Film and Television Institute Halt Classes Over Unsafe Conditions and Administrative Apathy

ITANAGAR- The first batch of students at the Film and Television Institute, Arunachal Pradesh (FTI-AP), has launched an indefinite academic boycott starting May 15, 2025, in response to what they describe as “serious safety lapses, institutional neglect, and administrative inaction” at their newly established campus. The students have refused to participate in classes, workshops, or academic submissions until their demands are addressed and action is taken.

FTI-AP is a national-level institute set up under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), envisioned to expand film education and cultural infrastructure to the Northeast. It is under the administration of Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute(SRFTI), Kolkata.

However, according to students, the reality on the ground starkly contrasts with that vision. Despite repeated complaints and a prior protest in March 2025, key promises remain unfulfilled.

Also Read- Arunachal Film Collective Extends Strong Support to FTI Arunachal Students Amid Ongoing Strike

Unsafe and Incomplete Campus

Students allege that basic campus infrastructure is still dangerously incomplete. The Classroom Theatre (CRT), a core learning space, was promised to be operational by April but remains unfinished. Retaining walls along the hilly terrain have not been constructed, creating serious landslide risks. In one instance, a landslide damaged the water supply pipeline, leaving it exposed and prone to collapse.

The institute lacks a boundary wall or a main gate, raising severe security concerns. “We’ve had instances of theft, rash driving inside campus premises, and trespassing,” a student representative said.

Essential Facilities Missing

The situation worsens when it comes to basic needs:

Water and Health: Tap water is unsafe for consumption. Filtration systems have failed, and water jars—the only source of drinking water—are not replenished regularly. Mess food is often prepared with unfiltered water, leading to recurring illnesses among students. Despite frequent medical emergencies, there is no infirmary, and the nurse is available only during limited hours.

Also Read- Himalayan University Zoology Students Win Top Honors at Arunachal Fauna Conservation Hackathon

Electricity and Internet: Power cuts are frequent and the diesel generator is unreliable due to inconsistent operation and fuel shortages. With most academic work being digital, the lack of consistent internet connectivity—especially in the girls’ hostel—has severely disrupted learning. “The internet and power collapse every weekend—just when we need them the most,” one student noted.

Academic Infrastructure: Students do not have access to proper editing workstations or studios. Many rely on personal laptops that are not equipped for professional editing software. There are no functional preview theatres, shooting floors, or sound labs—all of which are essential for practical film education.

No Identity, No Recognition

The institute’s name has not yet been officially notified. Students still await formal ID cards, institute email addresses, or any proof that they are enrolled at a national institution. The institute lacks a logo, website, and even a social media presence. “We feel invisible,” said one student, “We belong to an institution that doesn’t exist on paper.”

Adding to the problem is the absence of a full-time Director on campus. Most administrative decisions are routed through SRFTI (Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute), Kolkata, resulting in confusion and delays. Staffing shortages and outsourcing from the local DC office have left key posts vacant or filled by untrained personnel.

Postal Blackout and Isolation

With the earlier temporary campus address shut down, students have no way to receive couriers or academic materials. There is no post office nearby, and courier companies refuse to deliver to the current campus. Students have demanded an official delivery address or a sub-post office nearby.

Demands Before Second Semester

The students have issued a formal list of demands and stated clearly: they will not commence the second semester unless key academic blocks and facilities are completed. Their demands include:

Operational Preview Theatre, Shooting Floor, Digital and Sound Blocks

A multi-sports ground and a fully stocked library

Uninterrupted electricity and network access

24/7 access to clean drinking water

Deployment of CISF security personnel

Appointment of a full-time on-campus Director

Formal recognition through website, ID cards, email IDs, and social media presence

A Struggle for Dignity

In their May 18 press release, the students summed up their frustration:

“This second academic halt is not a symbolic act—it is a refusal to continue learning in conditions that are physically unsafe, emotionally draining, and academically untenable.”

“What we are demanding are not luxuries, but basic expectations from a national film institute; state-of-the-art facilities as stated in the prospectus. We came here leaving our families and cities with dreams. We will not allow those dreams to be suffocated by silence, neglect, and delay any further.”

Ministry Yet to Respond

As of now, there has been no official response from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting or the SRFTI administrative body. Students have called for immediate intervention from the MIB and assurance of timelines for the resolution of their demands.

The protest stands as a stark reminder of how policy visions on paper often fail to materialize on the ground—leaving behind not only incomplete structures but also disillusioned students, whose only demand is to be treated with dignity.