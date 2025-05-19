Arunachal Film Collective Extends Strong Support to FTI Arunachal Students Amid Ongoing Strike

ITANAGAR – The Arunachal Film Collective has publicly declared its unwavering support for the ongoing indefinite academic strike launched by students of the Film & Television Institute, Arunachal Pradesh (FTI AP) on May 15, 2025. The students are protesting against prolonged infrastructural neglect and unsafe campus conditions at the country’s youngest premier film institute.

In a letter addressed directly to the students, the Collective criticized the appalling state of affairs at the institute, including lack of clean drinking water, frequent power outages, unfinished and hazardous classrooms, and absence of campus security. The statement noted that these issues persist despite past protests and government assurances, calling the situation “a disgrace.”

Beyond infrastructure, the Collective raised alarms over institutional voids such as the lack of a permanent leadership, identity cards, and a dedicated logo, describing them as “a denial of [students’] identity and future as filmmakers and storytellers.”

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Literary Program Promoting Education and Environmental Preservation

Bindya Ete Nalo, a representative of the Arunachal Film Collective, emphasized the broader consequences of continued neglect:

“Neglecting this institute is neglecting the aspirations of a new generation of filmmakers, not only from Arunachal but from across the country.”

Arunachal: Tailoring Machines Distributed to SHGs in Lohit to Promote Women Empowerment and Self-Reliance

Calling for immediate and transparent action from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Collective condemned the inaction as a systemic failure threatening the future of film education in the region.

The letter ended with a powerful declaration of solidarity: “We stand with you. We support your demands. We demand accountability.”