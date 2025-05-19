Arunachal: Tailoring Machines Distributed to SHGs in Lohit to Promote Women Empowerment and Self-Reliance

MEKALIANG— In a major step toward empowering rural women and fostering self-employment, 15 tailoring machines were distributed to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Tamaan Jumpa Cluster Level Federation (CLF) in Lohit district.

The distribution took place at a function held at the Mekaliang Community Hall, marking the realization of a commitment made by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), during his visit on February 16.

Sponsored under the Governor’s initiative, the tailoring units were procured following NEFT payment completed on April 1 and arrived in time for the April 14 event.

Dignitaries Laud Grassroots Empowerment

The distribution ceremony was graced by Deputy Commissioner KN Damo as the Chief Guest and Brigadier Koustubh Kekre as the Guest of Honour.

In his address, DC Damo praised the transformative role of SHGs in fostering women-led development and economic resilience in rural communities. “Government jobs are limited,” he remarked. “If our youth start acquiring skills, self-employment can become a powerful solution to unemployment.”

Brigadier Kekre assured the gathering of the Indian Army’s continued support to women-led initiatives in the region. “We will work on concrete proposals to support and strengthen SHGs,” he said, recognizing the vital role such groups