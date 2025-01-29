ADVERTISMENT
FestivalTawang LAC

Arunachal: Torgya Festival celebrated at Tawang Monastery

The major highlight of Torgya festival is presentation of monastic dances by monks for three days in the courtyard of the monastery.

Last Updated: January 29, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Torgya Festival celebrated at Tawang Monastery

TAWANG-  Torgya is an important monastic festival which is celebrated every year in the 11th Month of Lunar calendar which usually falls in January.

The major highlight of Torgya festival is presentation of monastic dances by monks for three days in the courtyard of the monastery. Monastic dances depict both real life and fictional incidences.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Nocte and Tutsa Tribes Conclude Three-Day Grand Ronghuan Festival

There are different forms of monastic dance, such as Phagcham, Durdag, Lhamcham, Chamchin, Jhacham etc which are well choreographed and coordinated.

The monastic dance usually performed by wearing wooden masks and decorative attires at the tune of drum and cymbals beats.

Watch Video

The Torgya festival holds a deep spiritual significance for Tawang and the Monyul region, focusing on the welfare of farmers, the well-being of communities, and the harmony of our environment, said Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering.

This event was not only a celebration of unity and culture but a reminder of the timeless wisdom that continues to guide us. Feeling truly blessed to be part of such a meaningful and spiritually enriching day, Namgey added.

Also Read- Celebrating the Losar Festival: A Joyous Tradition of the Monpas in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Through vibrant ritual dances, the monks invoke blessings for all sentient beings, ensuring protection from natural calamities and bringing prosperity to the community.  

Cham, a highly choreographed secret ritual dances are performed with the confines of a circle in the open air in the courtyard of the monastery by a selected group of monk dancers of the monastery for three days.

Tags
Last Updated: January 29, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Tawang MLA Felicitates Tourists, Taxi drivers, and Tour Operators

Arunachal: Tawang MLA Felicitates Tourists, Taxi drivers, and Tour Operators

Arunachal: Nocte and Tutsa Tribes Conclude Three-Day Grand Ronghuan Festival

Arunachal: Nocte and Tutsa Tribes Conclude Three-Day Grand Ronghuan Festival

Arunachal: Akashwani Tawang celebrated its 50th year

Arunachal: Akashwani Tawang celebrated its 50th year

Arunachal: Nocte and Tutsa Communities Unite for Grand Ronghuan Festival Celebration in Tirap

Arunachal: Nocte and Tutsa Communities Unite for Grand Ronghuan Festival Celebration in Tirap

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein joins Solung Festival Celebration in Roing

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein joins Solung Festival Celebration in Roing

Arunachal: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Continues in Tawang

Arunachal: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Continues in Tawang

Arunachal: Namgey Tsering flags off School bus service from Khirmu to Tawang

Arunachal: Namgey Tsering flags off School bus service from Khirmu to Tawang

Arunachal: Farmers start sale of Organic Vegetables at Tawang's Weekly Market

Arunachal: Farmers start sale of Organic Vegetables at Tawang’s Weekly Market

Arunachal: Bwsi-Ayu & Gangu-Ellu Competitions organised by Daminda Committee 2024

Arunachal: Bwsi-Ayu & Gangu-Ellu Competitions organised by Daminda Committee 2024

Arunachal: Former BJP Youth Leader Namgey Tsering declares himself as Candidate from Tawang Assembly Constituency

Arunachal: Former BJP Youth Leader Namgey Tsering declares himself as Candidate from Tawang Assembly Constituency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button