Arunachal: Torgya Festival celebrated at Tawang Monastery

TAWANG- Torgya is an important monastic festival which is celebrated every year in the 11th Month of Lunar calendar which usually falls in January.

The major highlight of Torgya festival is presentation of monastic dances by monks for three days in the courtyard of the monastery. Monastic dances depict both real life and fictional incidences.

There are different forms of monastic dance, such as Phagcham, Durdag, Lhamcham, Chamchin, Jhacham etc which are well choreographed and coordinated.

The monastic dance usually performed by wearing wooden masks and decorative attires at the tune of drum and cymbals beats.

The Torgya festival holds a deep spiritual significance for Tawang and the Monyul region, focusing on the welfare of farmers, the well-being of communities, and the harmony of our environment, said Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering.

This event was not only a celebration of unity and culture but a reminder of the timeless wisdom that continues to guide us. Feeling truly blessed to be part of such a meaningful and spiritually enriching day, Namgey added.

Through vibrant ritual dances, the monks invoke blessings for all sentient beings, ensuring protection from natural calamities and bringing prosperity to the community.

Cham, a highly choreographed secret ritual dances are performed with the confines of a circle in the open air in the courtyard of the monastery by a selected group of monk dancers of the monastery for three days.