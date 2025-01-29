Arunachal: Value Addition and Fruit Processing Training for Nenu SHG Members held at Nenuliang

NENULIANG ( Anjaw ) – The KVK Scientist, Mrs. Pooja Singnale (specialized in Food Science and Nutrition), conducted a two-day training program on value addition and fruit processing of locally available seasonal fruits with the Nenu SHG members in Nenuliang.

All the members of SHG were attended the program. These SHG members own orange orchards and grow bananas and ginger in their backyards.

However, they lacked knowledge of food processing techniques, selling oranges and pineapples as fresh fruits, using bananas (locally known as banana cole) for curry, and selling ginger as a fresh spice.

Mrs. Pooja trained them to prepare orange squash from oranges, pineapple jam from mature pineapples, banana chips from banana cole and ginger paste.

The training aimed to reduce wastage, extend the shelf life of fresh produce, and enhance income opportunities. Emphasis was placed on maintaining good hygiene during processing and creating attractive labels for the products.

She demonstrated the use of natural and chemical preservatives such as sodium benzoate, citric acid, and potassium metabisulfite to preserve food products effectively.

Mr. Satveer Yadav, a Horticulture Specialist, provided additional guidance on good hygiene, storage techniques, and post-harvest fruit technology.

The KVK team supplied raw ingredients, packaging materials, including plastic bottles, zip pouches, and colorful labels, to the SHG.

The SHG members sold the processed products during Republic Day celebrations at Hayuliang ground. Banana chips were in high demand, and all the products sold out.

Julity Mihu, ADC of Hayuliang, tasted the products, praised the SHG members for their efforts, and commended Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Senior Scientist and Head, along with the KVK staff, for initiating such impactful work.