ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Two Drug Peddlers Arrested with Suspected Heroin in Papu Hills

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Papu Hills Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing.

Last Updated: January 29, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Two Drug Peddlers Arrested with Suspected Heroin in Papu Hills

NAHARLAGUN- Naharlagun Police arrested two drug peddlers in papu hills on Wednesday and seized contraband substances from them. Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

On January 28, 2025, as part of the ongoing crackdown against narcotics under Operation Dawn 2.0, Papu Hills Police arrested two suspected interstate drug peddlers and seized approx 7 grams of suspected heroin during an operation at Borum, Papu Nallah.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- 6 including husband-wife duo Arrested with Heroin

Acting on a reliable tip-off, a team led by Insp. T. Mai, OC Papu Hills PS, along with Insp. G. Basar, SI P.K. Riram, and Ct. P. Saikia, apprehended Diluar Hussain (35) and Aminur Ali (19), both from Assam, while they were attempting to sell narcotics in the Itanagar Capital Region. A total of five vials of suspected heroin were recovered from their possession.

Also Read- Drugs valued at Rs 2.38 crore seized in 3 NE states, 3 held

The search and seizure were conducted in the presence of SDPO Naharlagun, Rishi Longdo. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Papu Hills Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing.

SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, appreciated the police team for swift action and reaffirmed the police’s commitment to eradicating drug trafficking in the region.

Tags
Last Updated: January 29, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

NIRJULI- A man was arrested by the Nirjuli police for alleged theft a hand bag of a woman, and transferring cash from the  bank through UPI using mobile phone of woman

Arunachal: Nirjuli Police Arrests Accused in Theft and UPI Fraud Case

Arunachal: Husband-wife duo arrested for kidnapping minor girl

Arunachal: Husband-wife duo arrested for kidnapping minor girl

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police arrested inter-state drug peddler, recovered cannabis

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police arrested inter-state drug peddler

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Two, Including a Woman with Contraband Ganja and Heroin

Arunachal: Naharlagun police arrests four individual on charge of snatching

Arunachal: Naharlagun police arrests four individual on charge of snatching

Arunachal: Banderdewa police crack inter-state drug racket, 3 drug peddler arrested

Arunachal: Banderdewa police crack inter-state drug racket, 3 drug peddler arrested

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Five Interstate Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Five Interstate Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin

Arunachal: Man killed wife, daughter, others, injured two in Seppa dist hospital

Arunachal: Man killed wife, daughter, others, injured two in Seppa dist hospital

Arunachal: Police Constable Arrested For Molesting Woman in Itanagar

Arunachal: Police Constable Arrested For Molesting Woman in Itanagar

ITANAGAR-    Arunachal Pradesh Police registered an FIR against artist Kon Waii Son for publicly killing a chicken by slitting its throat and then drinking the bird’s blood

Arunachal: Musician Kon Waii Son booked over chicken controversy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button