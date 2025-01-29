Arunachal: Two Drug Peddlers Arrested with Suspected Heroin in Papu Hills

NAHARLAGUN- Naharlagun Police arrested two drug peddlers in papu hills on Wednesday and seized contraband substances from them. Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

On January 28, 2025, as part of the ongoing crackdown against narcotics under Operation Dawn 2.0, Papu Hills Police arrested two suspected interstate drug peddlers and seized approx 7 grams of suspected heroin during an operation at Borum, Papu Nallah.

Acting on a reliable tip-off, a team led by Insp. T. Mai, OC Papu Hills PS, along with Insp. G. Basar, SI P.K. Riram, and Ct. P. Saikia, apprehended Diluar Hussain (35) and Aminur Ali (19), both from Assam, while they were attempting to sell narcotics in the Itanagar Capital Region. A total of five vials of suspected heroin were recovered from their possession.

The search and seizure were conducted in the presence of SDPO Naharlagun, Rishi Longdo. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Papu Hills Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing.

SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, appreciated the police team for swift action and reaffirmed the police’s commitment to eradicating drug trafficking in the region.