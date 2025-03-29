Arunachal: NERIST NCC Unit Spreads Joy and Support to Orphanages in North Lakhimpur and Harmuti

ITANAGAR– The National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) extended a heartfelt gesture by visiting Chinatoliyah Anaath Ashram in North Lakhimpur and Arunodaya Gurukul Ashram in Harmuti on Sunday.

This compassionate initiative aimed to provide support and encouragement to the underprivileged children residing in these institutions.

The outreach program was organized under the dedicated guidance of Care Taker Officers (CTOs) Aswini Kumar Patra and Dr. Meera Yadav, who played a pivotal role in coordinating the visit.

The endeavor was further supported by Prof. Narendranath S, Director of NERIST, and P. Gujurel, Dean of Student Affairs.

During the visit, NCC cadets actively engaged with the children, distributing essential supplies, including food items, clothing, and educational materials. The cadets also participated in interactive sessions and fun activities designed to uplift the children’s spirits and create lasting memories.

“Spending time with these wonderful children taught us the value of empathy and sharing. It was a humbling experience that we will cherish forever,” shared one of the cadets.

The initiative aimed not only to provide material support but also to instill a sense of social responsibility among the cadets. By fostering connections and offering encouragement, the visit sought to bring joy and motivation to the children living at the ashrams.

The NERIST NCC unit’s visit stands as a testament to the power of community engagement and the impact of small gestures in bringing smiles to those in need.