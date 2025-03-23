Weather Forecast : IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms In Northeast India

Weather Forecast – Northeast India is experiencing a dynamic weather pattern characterized by light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms across several areas.

According to the IMD forecast , Northeast India, comprising states such as Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, is under the influence of an active weather system. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and private forecasting entities like Skymet Weather have indicated that the region is seeing a continuation of intense weather activity that began earlier in the week.

Light to moderate rain is widespread, with some areas potentially experiencing heavier spells. Thunderstorms are adding intensity to the rainfall, particularly in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Sikkim.

The region typically experiences mild to warm conditions in late March, with daytime highs ranging from 20°C to 30°C in the valleys and cooler temperatures in higher altitudes.

Gusty winds associated with thunderstorms are likely, with speeds potentially reaching squally levels (up to 40-50 km/h or higher in isolated areas), as noted in forecasts from earlier this week that remain relevant today.

State-Specific Highlights

Arunachal Pradesh: Scattered rain and thunderstorms are forecast, with cooler conditions in higher elevations due to the altitude.

Assam: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected, particularly in northern and eastern districts. Hailstorms, reported as a possibility in recent days, may still pose a risk in isolated pockets.

Meghalaya: Known for its high rainfall, Meghalaya is likely seeing moderate rain with lightning, consistent with the regional pattern.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura: These states are also experiencing light to moderate precipitation, with thunderstorms and strong winds possible, as per forecasts issued in the last few days.

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms will persist across Northeast India, affecting parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, and other states in the region.

The weather system driving this activity is expected to maintain its influence, with no immediate signs of significant clearing.

Residents should remain cautious of localized heavy spells, lightning strikes, and gusty winds, which could disrupt outdoor activities or pose minor hazards.

The ongoing rain may benefit crops in some areas but could also damage ripening harvests if accompanied by hail or excessive wind.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds may affect visibility and road conditions, particularly in hilly terrains. Travelers are advised to monitor local updates.