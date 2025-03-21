ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: AAPPA requests introduction of Psychology at the Senior Secondary, College, and University levels

ITANAGAR-   The All Arunachal Pradesh Psychological Association (AAPPA), established in 2020, advocates for mental health awareness and student well-being. In line with its mission, AAPPA requests the introduction of Psychology as a major subject at the Senior Secondary, College, and University levels in Arunachal Pradesh to bridge the educational gap and create employment opportunities.

Despite the increasing relevance of Psychology, colleges in the state do not offer undergraduate programs, forcing students to pursue degrees elsewhere.

In contrast, neighboring states like Assam have well-established Psychology programs.

The absence of local Psychology courses disadvantages students in competitive exams, like APPSC and job opportunities .

National policies, including the NEP 2020, Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, and Manodarpan Program, emphasize the need for mental health services and multidisciplinary education, further highlighting the importance of introducing Psychology courses.

AAPPA urges the Department of Education to introduce Psychology Departments in colleges affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi University, like Dera Natung Govt. College, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Establish a Psychology Department at Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat and Recruit faculty members for the new departments.

This initiative would not only provide affordable education but also support various government sectors, including healthcare, education, law enforcement, and disaster management, by training skilled professionals.

AAPPA seeks immediate action to ensure educational growth, mental health awareness, and employment opportunities for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

