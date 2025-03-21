Arunachal: Chowna Mein Engages with NITI Aayog Delegation, Outlines Vision for State’s Development

ITANAGAR: Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, held a pivotal meeting with a NITI Aayog delegation at the State Civil Secretariat, emphasizing key developmental goals and policy initiatives for the state’s future.

During the meeting, Mein acknowledged NITI Aayog’s support in monitoring and enhancing Arunachal Pradesh’s socio-economic progress. He announced the establishment of an Institute for Transforming Arunachal (ITA), modeled after NITI Aayog, to formulate policies, track development, and ensure effective governance. Seeking technical support from NITI Aayog’s State Support Mission (SSM), he underscored the state’s commitment to evidence-based policymaking.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s remarkable economic growth, Mein revealed that the state’s GSDP surged by 135%, from ₹20,373 Cr in 2016 to ₹47,823 Cr in 2024. The state budget expanded by 218%, and GST collections skyrocketed by 584%, reflecting strengthened fiscal policies. Infrastructure saw notable improvements, including a 251% increase in rural roads, a 143% expansion in National Highways, and the enhancement of Donyi Polo Airport with all-weather and night-landing facilities.

Mein lauded the progress in education and healthcare, citing the establishment of TRIHMS, Arunachal’s first medical college, and a significant drop in school dropout rates from 9% to 2.3%. Over 1.12 lakh women have been mobilized into Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for financial independence. He also highlighted the inclusion of 455 remote villages under the Vibrant Villages Programme to enhance border infrastructure.

The Deputy CM noted Arunachal’s record-breaking Kiwi production, with over 7,000 MT of organically certified yield, making it India’s top Kiwi producer. He also celebrated the state securing GI tags for 20 indigenous products, preserving cultural heritage. In sports, 54 Khelo India Centres have propelled Arunachal’s athletes to win over 1,000 medals. Additionally, the Pakke Declaration on Climate Change was reaffirmed, showcasing Arunachal’s commitment to sustainability.

Mein declared FY 2025-26 as the ‘Year of Human Capital’, focusing on investments in people, infrastructure, economy, and innovation. Key initiatives include:

Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029 – A ₹3,000 Cr project to fully implement NEP 2020 and boost skill development.

Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Rural Roads Development Programme – A ₹2,000 Cr initiative for universal rural connectivity over four years.

Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Policy 2025-30 – A roadmap to position the state as a premier tourism destination through infrastructure expansion.

New Institutes – An Institute of Allied Health Sciences in Jang (₹492.50 Cr) and an Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences in Seijosa (₹124.50 Cr).

Digital Governance – Expansion of AI-based governance applications, including CM Dashboard and startup evaluation systems.

To sustain growth, Mein urged NITI Aayog’s assistance in key areas, including:

Lifting the ₹750 Cr upper ceiling on the state’s equity contribution in hydropower projects.

Expanding rail and air networks for stronger regional connectivity.

Achieving 100% 5G and 4G coverage to bridge the digital divide.

Upgrading old administrative structures for enhanced citizen services.

Technical support for a monorail system in the Itanagar-Naharlagun Twin Capital City for improved urban mobility.

Recognition of Thembang Fortified Village as a UNESCO World Heritage Site to preserve Arunachal’s rich cultural heritage.

NITI Aayog’s Recommendations & Strategic Priorities

Maj Gen K Narayanan (Retd), Programme Director (Security & Law) & State Advisor to Arunachal, commended the state’s progress and suggested:

Developing the Si-Na-Li-Ta Circuit (Siyum, Nacho, Limeking, Taksing) in Upper Subansiri to boost tourism and economic vibrancy.

Establishing Zemithang Model Village in Tawang, inspired by China’s Xiaokang villages, for rural transformation.

Strengthening financial support mechanisms and integrating Limeking & Zemithang into the Aspirational Block Programme.

Collaborating on frontier technology initiatives through NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub to drive digital governance.

In his closing remarks, Mein reaffirmed Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to strategic investments, sustainable policies, and inclusive growth. He announced the launch of an Infrastructure Monitoring Portal to track major projects and ensure timely execution. Expressing gratitude to NITI Aayog, he emphasized the state’s ambitious roadmap for long-term socio-economic transformation.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng, Secretary (Planning & Investment) R.K. Sharma, Commissioners, Secretaries, DCs of Namsai & Longding, and officials from NITI Aayog and the Planning & Investment Department.