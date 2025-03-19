Chowna Mein Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Incumbent Deputy Chief Minister

ITANAGAR– Chowna Mein, the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, has marked a significant milestone in Indian political history by becoming the longest-serving incumbent Deputy Chief Minister in the country. Having assumed office on July 17, 2016, Mein has now completed an impressive tenure of 8 years and 244 days, a milestone that underscores his enduring leadership and commitment to the state’s development.

The achievement was widely celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh, with political leaders, colleagues, and citizens alike lauding Mein’s dedication and visionary approach. Taking to social media, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh unit congratulated him, stating, “Your leadership has been a beacon of hope and progress for Arunachal, and your tireless work continues to inspire us.” Similar sentiments echoed from various quarters, highlighting his pivotal role in steering the state toward growth and stability.

Mein’s journey in public service has been marked by a focus on infrastructure development, sustainable energy, and cultural preservation. Under his stewardship, Arunachal Pradesh has seen significant advancements, including the promotion of small hydropower projects, improvements in power distribution, and initiatives like the family-based identification system to streamline welfare distribution.

His recent efforts to bolster the state’s energy sector and address regional challenges, such as the proposed Siang Dam to counter China’s hydropower plans in Tibet, have further solidified his reputation as a forward-thinking leader.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, with whom Mein has worked closely since 2016, has often credited his deputy’s contributions to the state’s progress. Together, they have navigated complex governance challenges, balancing development with the preservation of Arunachal’s unique cultural and environmental heritage.

Reflecting on his tenure, Mein expressed gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their unwavering support. “This milestone is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the collective efforts of our government and the trust placed in us by the citizens,” he said during a brief address in Itanagar. He reaffirmed his commitment to furthering the state’s development agenda, with a focus on economic growth, education, and healthcare.

As news of his record-breaking tenure spread, congratulatory messages poured in from across the political spectrum. Alo Libang, a prominent state leader, praised Mein’s vision, stating, “Your dedication is leading Arunachal to success.” Meanwhile, posts on social media platforms hailed his “unwavering commitment,” with many describing him as a driving force behind the state’s prosperity.

As celebrations continued, Mein’s milestone stood as a symbol of resilience and leadership, inspiring a new generation of leaders in Arunachal Pradesh and beyond. With his term still ongoing, the Deputy Chief Minister shows no signs of slowing down, promising continued progress for the northeastern state in the years ahead.