National

Article 370 Removed, J&K Fully Integrated Without Firing a Bullet: Rajnath Singh

Last Updated: March 19, 2025
NEW DELHI-  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the government successfully abrogated Article 370, ensuring the full integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India without firing a single bullet. He emphasized that the move was carried out peacefully while maintaining security for all stakeholders.

Speaking at the Major Bob Khathing Memorial Event in Delhi, Singh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to administrative reforms through “minimum government, maximum governance” and “good governance.” He highlighted how these initiatives have bridged the gap between the government and the people.

Drawing a parallel with Major Bob Khathing’s peaceful integration of Tawang with India, Singh praised his contribution to the Northeast, comparing it to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s efforts in national integration.

He also credited India’s strengthened global position to a robust foreign policy, stating that “India now commands global attention; when we speak, the world listens.”

The minister underscored the Northeast’s vital role in India’s development, highlighting infrastructure projects like the Sela Tunnel (connecting Assam’s Tezpur to Tawang) and the 2,000 km Arunachal Frontier Highway, both of which will enhance connectivity and strategic security. He credited these initiatives for reducing violence and boosting progress in the region.

Singh also noted Assam’s fourth-place ranking on The New York Times’ list of “52 Places to Visit in 2025,” calling it a testament to the region’s growing prominence.

Honoring Major Bob Khathing, he described him as a “great son of India” whose bravery and diplomatic acumen remain an inspiration. He urged the nation to uphold the ideals of such remarkable figures.

The event was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, and Director General of USI Maj Gen BK Sharma (retd).

