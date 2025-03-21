Arunachal: Indian Army organized first Indigenous Games event at Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The first Indigenous Games event at Pasighat, held from March 17 to March 20, 2025, marked a significant cultural and sporting milestone in Arunachal Pradesh.

Organized under the banner of “Operation Sadbhavana 2025” by the Unying Aran Committee in collaboration with the Sigar Military Station and the Indian Army, the event took place at Gidi Notko in Pasighat, East Siang District.

This initiative aimed to promote and preserve the rich traditional sports and cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh while fostering community engagement and harmony.

The Indigenous Games were inaugurated on March 17, 2025, by the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein. The opening ceremony coincided with the Unying Aaran festival, a traditional celebration of the local community, adding a festive and cultural dimension to the event.

The games spanned four days, concluding on March 20, 2025, and featured a variety of traditional sports that highlighted the physical prowess, teamwork, and cultural identity of the region’s indigenous people.

The event showcased an array of traditional games, including:

Archery: A culturally significant sport, with the Deputy Chief Minister himself participating in a demonstration.

Tug of War: A test of strength and coordination.

Bamboo Climbing: An activity requiring agility and skill.

Bamboo Walking: A unique challenge emphasizing balance and tradition.

Approximately 1,000 local participants from the East Siang District and surrounding areas took part, reflecting strong community involvement.

The event attracted over 5,000 visitors, including students and local youth, who showed enthusiastic support for the initiative.

Alongside the games, the Indian Army organized a “Know Your Army Mela,” which featured a “Wall of Heroes” exhibit showcasing major war incidents on the frontier, enhancing the patriotic fervor of the occasion.

The primary goal of the Indigenous Games was to preserve and promote the traditional sports of Arunachal Pradesh, which are deeply rooted in the state’s indigenous culture. As part of Operation Sadbhavana, the event also aimed to strengthen ties between the Indian Army and the local community, encourage youth participation in constructive activities, and inspire interest in the armed forces. The inclusion of cultural elements during the Unying Aaran festival further emphasized the celebration of heritage and unity.

The closing ceremony on March 20, 2025, was attended by the District Commissioner of East Siang and senior officials from the Sigar Military Station. Prizes were awarded to the winners of various competitions, recognizing their skills and contributions to the event. The ceremony highlighted the appreciation of the local community, dignitaries, and district authorities for the Indian Army’s efforts in organizing this culturally significant initiative.