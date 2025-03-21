Arunachal: National Conference on Millets and Farmers Expo Promotes Sustainable Agriculture held at CAU Pasighat

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng) – The College of Agriculture (Central Agricultural University, Imphal) Pasighat, in collaboration with ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad, and ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, New Delhi, hosted a two-day National Conference on “Millets and Forgotten Foods: Reviving Traditions for Nutritional Security and Ecological Sustainability in Agriculture” along with a Farmers Expo from March 21-22, 2025, at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.

The primary objective of the conference was to emphasize the significance of millets and millet-based value-added products in enhancing food security while promoting sustainable millet cultivation, particularly in the North Eastern Himalayan (NEH) region.

The Chief Guest, Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, Agriculture Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, inaugurated the conference and emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing agricultural policies. He highlighted initiatives aimed at supporting farmers, training programs for young agripreneurs, and various sustainability measures in agriculture.

Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice Chancellor of CAU Imphal, and Dr. C. Tara Satyavathi, Director, ICAR-IIMR, Hyderabad, addressed the audience via video messages, commending collaborative efforts in millet cultivation and innovation.

Other notable guests included Dr. A.K. Tripathi, Former Director, ATARI Guwahati; Dr. Madhusudhana, Project Coordinator, IIMR; Tayi Taggu, Deputy Commissioner, East Siang; Smt. Somalika Jiwani, IAS; Tapi Darang, MLA, 38th Pasighat East; and Kaling Moyong, President, State BJP. They underscored the importance of millet cultivation and sustainable farming practices.

The event hosted a Farmers-Scientists Interaction Meet, where ICAR-IIMR scientists engaged with farmers, offering insights on sustainable agriculture and millet cultivation. Soil testing kits were also distributed and demonstrated, equipping farmers with knowledge on soil health management.

The Farmers Expo featured millet-based stalls alongside displays of various agricultural products. Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) promoted by ICAR-IIMR participated in the expo, showcasing value-added millet products and other natural commodities. The expo facilitated knowledge sharing, innovative farming techniques, and market opportunities for farmers.

Over 2,000 farmers from East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, and neighboring districts including Assam’s Dhemaji actively participated, engaging in discussions on sustainable agriculture and the nutritional benefits of millets. Local farmers also showcased indigenous millet varieties and innovative farming tools, further fostering knowledge exchange.

The event witnessed participation from esteemed dignitaries, policymakers, researchers, and farmers. Dr. B. N. Hazarika, Dean of COA, Pasighat, and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, extended a warm welcome to the attendees, setting a positive tone for the conference. Dr. Premaradhya, Assistant Professor & Chief Organizing Secretary, COA, Pasighat, and Dr. Sangappa, Scientist & Convenor, ICAR-IIMR, provided an overview of the event, highlighting its objectives and significance.

Dr. Pavan Kumar Goudar, Assistant Professor & Organizing Secretary, COA, Pasighat, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all dignitaries, participants, and organizers for their contributions to the event’s success.

The National Conference-cum-Agri Expo emerged as a crucial platform for promoting millet cultivation, traditional food practices, and eco-friendly agricultural methods. The collaboration among agricultural institutions and the active participation of farmers signified a promising step toward nutritional security and ecological sustainability in the region.