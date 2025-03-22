Arunachal: Governor Advocates Synergy of Security and Development at Spearhead Seminar

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), actively participated in the grand finale of the two-day Biennial Spearhead Seminar organized by the 56 Infantry Division at the Military Station, Likabali. The seminar, titled ‘Resurgent Arunachal: Integrated Development and Security Approach’, highlighted the state’s strategic significance and socio-economic diversity.

During his address, the Governor underscored Arunachal Pradesh’s sensitive and strategically crucial border, emphasizing the need for constant vigilance due to its proximity to neighboring countries. He highlighted the importance of strengthening security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) through advanced technology and active community involvement.

Stressing the synergy between security and development, the Governor noted that Arunachal Pradesh stands at a pivotal juncture where both elements must work in tandem to ensure a prosperous future. He advocated for integrating local communities with security forces to foster mutual trust and a collaborative approach to border safeguarding.

The Governor outlined the state’s vision for growth, focusing on modernizing governance, improving quality of life, and promoting inclusive and sustainable development. He emphasized strengthening local administrations and encouraging community participation in decision-making processes to deepen democratic values.

Highlighting the Government of India’s Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), the Governor pointed out its goal to provide essential facilities to border villages, ensuring grassroots development. He called for collaborative efforts between the State administration, armed forces, and local communities to make these villages self-sufficient and vibrant.

Commending Lt. Gen. Abhijit S. Pendharkar, 3 Corps, and the 56 Infantry Division for organizing the seminar, the Governor recognized the event as a crucial platform for discussing the region’s history, transformation, and the strategic importance of information warfare. He acknowledged its role in laying the foundation for future initiatives.

The two-day seminar featured insightful discussions on various themes, including the Puranic connections, cultural interactions, ancient trade routes, and the evolution of tribal society. Other key topics discussed were Operation Sadbhavana, crisis management, cultural sensitivity, inclusivity, and the role of media in narrative-building.

The seminar concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to integrated development and security, reinforcing Arunachal Pradesh’s path toward a resilient and prosperous future.