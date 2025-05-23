Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025: Mukesh Ambani Unveils Massive Investment Blueprint for North-East India

NEW DELHI- At the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh D. Ambani made a landmark announcement, pledging ₹75,000 crore investment in the North-East region over the next five years, more than doubling the company’s current footprint in the area.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the success of Operation Sindoor, Ambani declared that the eight North-Eastern states — Ashta Lakshmi — are poised for a transformation akin to that seen in Southeast Asian economies like Singapore and Vietnam.

Also Read- Protests Erupt in Siang Over Mega-Dam Project

“The North-East is not just rising — it is roaring,” Ambani proclaimed.

🔹 Mukesh Ambani’s Key Commitments to CMs of NE States :

Investment Surge:

Reliance’s total commitment will grow to ₹75,000 crore, aimed at generating 2.5 million jobs and impacting the lives of over 45 million residents. Jio & AI Revolution:

Jio, which already covers 90% of the population with 5 million 5G users, will double its subscribers and introduce AI tools in schools, hospitals, and homes. Retail & Rural Empowerment:

Reliance Retail will increase procurement of local produce and set up FMCG manufacturing units, bolstering farmer incomes and artisanal markets. Green Energy:

Plans include 350 Compressed Biogas plants to convert wastelands into wealth-generating assets, aligning with India’s waste-to-wealth vision. Healthcare Innovation: A 150-bed cancer hospital has already been set up in Manipur.

Collaborations include Mizoram University on genomic breast cancer care and a Genome Research Lab in Guwahati, one of India’s largest. Sports & Youth Development:

Olympic Training Centres will be established in all eight states to nurture the region’s athletic talent.

Ambani credited PM Modi with bringing the North-East “from the margins to the mainstream” of national development, and called for joint efforts between industry and state governments to make the region a global development model.

Also Read- Arunachal Education Minister Urges Centre to Expand CUET Exam Centres for Remote Students

“How Bharat Mata embraces all her children with love — the North-East is proof,” Ambani concluded.

The Summit witnessed participation from Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, and industry leaders, all echoing a unified vision of making the North-East a vibrant growth engine of New India.

The two-day maiden ‘Rising Northeast: The Investors’ Summit 2025′ held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital to showcase the investment and trade potential of the Northeast Region on May 23 and 24.

Organised by the Ministry of DoNER in partnerships with FICCI and Invest India, the summit, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to highlight the region’s geostrategic advantage, abundant natural resources, skilled workforce, and access to captive markets in the Northeast and neighbouring countries.